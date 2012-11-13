Ray Allen Is Renting This Awesome Beachfront House In Florida For $50,000 A Month

Photo: AP Images
Ray Allen left Boston for Miami this year but he hasn’t picked up and moved his whole family there yet.Right now, he’s renting a place, an amazing place, for $50,000 a month, according to Gossip Extra.
The house has private beachfront property, 9 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a beautiful backyard area complete with a pool.
Not bad for a rental.
