Ray Allen Sold His Home In Boston For $4.6 Million

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ray Allen left the Boston Celtics to play for the Miami Heat this season and he sold his home in Boston for $4.6 million.The house is 11,093 square feet and has a 12-person media room.



Allen bought the house in 2007 and put it on the market in the fall of 2012 for $5.2 million.

NOTE: this post has been corrected, an earlier version had the photo of the wrong home.

