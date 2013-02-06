Ray Allen Sold His Home In Boston For $4.6 Million

Leah Goldman
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ray Allen left the Boston Celtics to play for the Miami Heat this season and he sold his home in Boston for $4.6 million.The house is 11,093 square feet and has a 12-person media room.

Allen bought the house in 2007 and put it on the market in the fall of 2012 for $5.2 million.

NOTE: this post has been corrected, an earlier version had the photo of the wrong home.

The custom workmanship inside the house is beautiful

So are the brick walls

Here's the kitchen

And one of the bedrooms

A window looking out to the patio

The dining area

One of the bathrooms

The patio

Not a bad view

Looking out the other way

The view of the condos from above

He's renting in Miami right now

