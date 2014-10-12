PHOTOS: Quiet Reflection Marks The 12th Anniversary Of The Bali Bombings

Across Australia and Indonesia there will be small, quiet ceremonies commemorating the 12th anniversary of the Bali bombings.
On this day in 2002, eighty-eight Australians were among the 202 people killed when bombs exploded at two bars in Kuta, Bali.
Bombs were exploded at Paddy’s Bar and the Sari Club, in an event Prime Minister Tony Abbott described as “our September 11”.
Today, Australian Consul General Majell Hind will attend a reflective memorial service at the site of the explosions.
The Consul General’s memorial garden will be open for families and friends to leave flowers, candles and tributes for lost loved ones.
In Australia a special dawn service has been held at Perth’s Kings Park, while services will be held in the Sydney suburbs of Coogee and Malabar.
Here are some images of past ceremonies commemorating the anniversary.
