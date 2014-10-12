PHOTOS: Quiet Reflection Marks The 12th Anniversary Of The Bali Bombings

Visiting the Bali bombing memorial in Kuta. Photo: Getty Images

Across Australia and Indonesia there will be small, quiet ceremonies commemorating the 12th anniversary of the Bali bombings.

On this day in 2002, eighty-eight Australians were among the 202 people killed when bombs exploded at two bars in Kuta, Bali.

Bombs were exploded at Paddy’s Bar and the Sari Club, in an event Prime Minister Tony Abbott described as “our September 11”.

Today, Australian Consul General Majell Hind will attend a reflective memorial service at the site of the explosions.

The Consul General’s memorial garden will be open for families and friends to leave flowers, candles and tributes for lost loved ones.

In Australia a special dawn service has been held at Perth’s Kings Park, while services will be held in the Sydney suburbs of Coogee and Malabar.

Here are some images of past ceremonies commemorating the anniversary.

Where: Kuta, Bali - October 12, 2012 People take part in the Paddle for Peace ceremony at Kuta Beach as part of the Bali Bombing 10th anniversary. Where: Canberra, Australia - October 17, 2002 Flowers and messages are laid on the steps of Parliament House in memory of those killed in the Bali bombings. Where: Kuta, Bali - October 12, 2002 A young girl writes a tribute to the victims of the Bali bombings at a 10th anniversary ceremony. Where: Kuta, Bali - October 16, 2002 A Balinese man places flowers to pay respect to the victims of the bomb blast. Where: Kuta, Bali - October 9, 2013 Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and his wife Maggie Abbott visit the Bali bombing memorial site. Where: London, England - October 12, 2006 Floral tributes rest against the newly unveiled memorial for the Bali bombings. Where: Kuta, Bali - October 12, 2013 Relatives of the Bali bombing victims throw flowers into the pond at the Memorial Monument. Where: Sydney, Australia - October 4, 2005 Flowers are laid at the 2005 Bali bombings memorial at Dolphin Point on Coogee beach.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.