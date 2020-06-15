10 photos show how the Queen's socially distanced birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle compares to previous years

Mikhaila Friel
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP via Getty ImagesThe Queen is usually accompanied by members of the royal family at her birthday parade.
  • The Queen celebrated her 94th birthday in lockdown at Windsor Castle on Saturday.
  • Her Majesty marked the occasion by watching a small military ceremony held in her honour.
  • The Trooping the Colour parade usually consists of 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians at Buckingham Palace each year.
  • Here are 10 photos that show how social distancing changed the annual event.
The Queen walked out of The Sovereign’s Entrance of Windsor Castle to watch the small military ceremony, in place of this year’s Trooping the Colour.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesHer Majesty’s arrival.

In usual circumstances, Her Majesty marks her entrance with a carriage ride through the crowds outside Buckingham Palace.

Chris Jackson/Getty ImagesThe Queen and Prince Philip at Trooping the Colour 2017.

Thousands of royal fans usually line the streets surrounding the Queen’s London residence to catch a glimpse of the celebrations.

LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty ImagesCrowds outside Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour.

Due to social distancing regulations, there was no audience permitted at this year’s celebration, which took place at the quadrangle in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesThe birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle on Saturday, June 13.

The Queen attended the event solo for the first time in the parade’s 260-year history.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesThe Queen is spending lockdown without the royal family.

In previous years, Her Majesty has been joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and other members of the family, including children.

James Devaney/Getty ImagesTrooping the Colour 2019.

It was also the first time the ceremony was held at Windsor Castle, because the Queen has been self-isolating there since March.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty ImagesThe Long Walk to Windsor Castle on Saturday, June 13.

More than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians take part in the event each year. Then, the royals and the crowds gather to watch an RAF flypast above the palace.

LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty ImagesThe RAF flypast.

This year’s ceremony was executed by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, who are currently on guard at Windsor Castle.

OANNE DAVIDSON/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesTrooping the Colour 2020.

Happy birthday, Your Majesty!

TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesQueen Elizabeth II on her official birthday.

