10 photos show how the Queen's socially distanced birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle compares to previous years

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP via Getty ImagesThe Queen is usually accompanied by members of the royal family at her birthday parade.
- The Queen celebrated her 94th birthday in lockdown at Windsor Castle on Saturday.
- Her Majesty marked the occasion by watching a small military ceremony held in her honour.
- The Trooping the Colour parade usually consists of 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians at Buckingham Palace each year.
- Here are 10 photos that show how social distancing changed the annual event.
The Queen walked out of The Sovereign’s Entrance of Windsor Castle to watch the small military ceremony, in place of this year’s Trooping the Colour.
In usual circumstances, Her Majesty marks her entrance with a carriage ride through the crowds outside Buckingham Palace.
Thousands of royal fans usually line the streets surrounding the Queen’s London residence to catch a glimpse of the celebrations.
Due to social distancing regulations, there was no audience permitted at this year’s celebration, which took place at the quadrangle in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The Queen attended the event solo for the first time in the parade’s 260-year history.
In previous years, Her Majesty has been joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and other members of the family, including children.
It was also the first time the ceremony was held at Windsor Castle, because the Queen has been self-isolating there since March.
More than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians take part in the event each year. Then, the royals and the crowds gather to watch an RAF flypast above the palace.
This year’s ceremony was executed by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, who are currently on guard at Windsor Castle.
Happy birthday, Your Majesty!
