The Queen met with Justin Trudeau for her first in-person audience since recovering from COVID-19

The Queen and Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle. Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Queen met with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle.

It’s thought to be the monarch’s first in-person meeting since she recovered from COVID-19.

Photos of the pair shaking hands were released.

Queen Elizabeth II hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday.

It marked Her Majesty’s first in-person audience since recovering from COVID-19, according to royal author Omid Scobie.

“The Queen has just met with Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau at Windsor Castle (her first in-person meeting since beating Covid),” Scobie wrote on Twitter. “Trudeau is in the UK as part of international talks re: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to strategize on the response of NATO countries.”

In a short statement sent to Insider, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen held an audience with Trudeau on Monday. A handful of photos of the pair shaking hands were also released.

Representatives for the palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment about the nature of the meeting and what was discussed.

The British monarch tested positive for COVID-19 on February 20, Buckingham Palace announced at the time. A palace spokesperson told Insider that the Queen, 95, experienced “mild cold like symptoms” but that she intended to continue light duties.

In the week that followed, the Queen canceled two virtual engagements as she recovered.

This comes after The Sunday Times reported that Her Majesty intends to make Windsor Castle her “forever home” and carry out all royal duties from there instead of Buckingham Palace in the future.