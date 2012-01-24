PHOTOS: Europe's Royals Break Out The Bling For A Bash Celebrating The Queen Of Denmark

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen of Denmark celebrated her 40th year at the throne last week. In Queen Margrethe II’s honour, there was a service and gala thrown at the Christiansborg Palace Chapel in Copenhagen to celebrate the milestone.Some of the notable guests in attendance included; Queen Silvia of Sweden, Anne-Marie of Greece, and Queen Sonja of Norway (via Daily Mail).



Queen Margrethe II was the first female to ever rule the throne in Denmark. She took over after her father died in 1972.

