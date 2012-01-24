PHOTOS: Europe's Royals Break Out The Bling For A Bash Celebrating The Queen Of Denmark

The Queen of Denmark celebrated her 40th year at the throne last week. In Queen Margrethe II’s honour, there was a service and gala thrown at the Christiansborg Palace Chapel in Copenhagen to celebrate the milestone.Some of the notable guests in attendance included; Queen Silvia of Sweden, Anne-Marie of Greece, and Queen Sonja of Norway (via Daily Mail).

Queen Margrethe II was the first female to ever rule the throne in Denmark. She took over after her father died in 1972.

 

The table plan was very intricate to accommodate the larger crowd

Here's Queen Sonja of Norway and King Harald V of Norway

Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark sported all black to the gathering

Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece were some of the younger royals in attendance

Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Helle Thorning Schmidt socialized before dinner

Queen Sonja of Norway awaited her meal

Q﻿﻿ueen Margrethe II of Denmark and King Harald V of Norway looked like they enjoyed the party

Here the duo shared a more intimate moment

﻿Constantine II of Greece and Princess Mary of Denmark talked over dinner

Time to get up and party

Actually, we've also hung out with Danish royalty

