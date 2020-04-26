The Queen has a 'corgi graveyard' at her royal Sandringham Estate, where royal pets have been buried since 1887

Bettman via Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The Queen has had more than 30 corgis over the years.

Queen Elizabeth is a devoted lover of corgis.

Whether you see Her Majesty stop to pet a fan’s corgi during a walkabout, or the Buckingham Palace gift shop’s stuffed toy versions, it’s a known fact that the Queen and corgis go hand in hand.

But many people don’t know that Her Majesty has a “corgi graveyard” at her estate in Sandringham.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images The Queen’s pets are buried in a private plot at the Sandringham Estate.

The plot near the monarch’s royal residence was created by Queen Victoria, after the death of her collie, Noble, in 1887, according to the Mail Online.

Queen Elizabeth started using it for the graves of her corgis after the passing of her first corgi, Susan, in 1959, the publication reports.

She has used the space to bury the corgis that have passed since then, including Sugar, who died in 1965, described as “the faithful companion of The Queen” in the inscription of her gravestone.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Sugar.

There is also a gravestone for Heather, who is “the great-granddaughter of Susan,” according to her tombstone.

The monarch has owned more than 30 corgis over the years, although it’s unknown whether all have been buried at Sandringham.

Her Majesty’s most recent corgi to pass was Willow, who died in 2018. It was thought to be her only dog at the time, and it’s unknown whether she has since adopted another.

According to Prince Harry, the Queen’s furry friends took to Meghan Markle instantly when she joined the family for tea before the couple’s engagement in 2017.

“The corgis took to her straight away,” Harry said during his engagement interview. “I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at – this one walks in, absolutely nothing.”

