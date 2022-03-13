New York City is known for its frenetic, maybe even chaotic, hustle and bustle energy.

And let’s face it, living in a city crammed with millions of people and constant sensory overload can be exhausting. People stand outside a subway station in Times Square, New York City. The New York City subway system is the largest in the US. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

So it’s no surprise luxury European spa brand QC Terme has scouted New York City to be the home of its first US location.

And with the global wellness market projected to reach $7 trillion by 2025 — according to the Global Wellness Institute — it seems like there's no better time to open the East Coast getaway.

QC Terme's relaxing and plush spas and hotels are scattered throughout Italy with one location in France.

Before settling on New York, the team also weighed markets like Arizona and Chicago.

In the future, QC Terme wants to continue its US expansion.

But New York has always been the company’s “initial dream,” Megan Reeves, a spokesperson for the company, told Insider.

According to Andrea Quadrio Curzio, the co-founder of QC Terme, New York fits the profile of a city that could appreciate QC’s spaces and “ideas of wellbeing.”

“The city … takes a lot in terms of emotion,” Curzio told Insider. “I’ve never been in a place where you have so many things and interests, but it could easily become tiring.”

But luckily for the overworked and weary city dwellers, the luxury spa has finally opened on Governors Island, New York after years of proposals, planning, and construction.

The spa might be built as a getaway, but you’ll never forget how close you are to the city: Almost every window provides sweeping views of the water and the adjacent skyline.

The island and its newest luxury spa filled with saunas and relaxation rooms is just a short ferry ride from Manhattan.

By its nature, Governors Island — which has a rich military history — already serves as a reprieve from the city.

It’s physically distant from all the boroughs. And compared to Manhattan, it’s quiet, surrounded by water, full of nature, and primarily frequented by locals during warm summer afternoons.

Even without the 660-person spa, the island is already a sleepy sanctuary.

To pay homage to the location’s history, the QC team turned Governor Island’s defunct army barracks into the spa retreat …

… a renovation process that first began when QC signed the lease in 2016.

And at that point, the team had already spent a decade working on the proposal and project, Janine DiGioacchino, the CEO of QC Terme USA, told Insider.

And for the past roughly six years, QC has been refurbishing the barracks, a process that included a historical and excavator expert who had to sift through all the lifted dirt.

In the future, QC NY will expand into three barracks to accommodate an additional restaurant and more massage rooms.

But for now, it’s starting out with one building, which was already a $50 million investment.

Despite the location’s gruff history, the spa was designed to feel like a welcoming home filled with Italian designed and imported furnishings.

There are reminders of Curzio’s childhood throughout building, from the hanging globes in the lobby to the photos of his family that line the walls.

And the nearly labyrinthine hallways of the barracks make its visitors feel like they’re discovering the spa’s pockets of relaxation.

There are two more buildings in the works, but the first location already has a trove of spa amenities.

The upper floors are filled with a variety of saunas, relaxation rooms, and massage rooms …

… while the lower “acqua” level has steam baths, Vichy showers, hydro jets, foot baths, and even more saunas.

There’s even an outdoor pool with lounge chairs and a cafe that serves alcohol, coffee, and meals.

Some of its most unique amenities include the “themed saunas,” like this one designed to look like a park during an autumn afternoon …

… and another that smells of pine woods in the mountain.

There’s even a sauna with an arguably kitschy but cute nod to the city.

The majority of QC Terme’s global guests visit with companions, and QC NY’s space was designed to facilitate these social group visits.

Most of the relaxation rooms, such as the Cocoon Room shown below, are filled with plush adjacent seating, perfect for groups of people.

And many of the lounge chairs behind the outdoor pool are paired together, perfect for tanning and napping under the sun with a friend.

“Most people need to … take time for themselves and stay in a nice environment where people take care of the details and pamper [them],” Curzio said. “And part of Italian culture is to take care of these details and to truly welcome people.”

QC NY was designed to be a wellness and relaxation haven for city dwellers.

But reprieve — with its fancy saunas and expensive hairdryers — comes at a cost.

Entry starts at $88 on weekdays but can go up to $116 for Fridays, weekends, and holidays.