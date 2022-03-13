Search

A luxury European spa chain has opened its first US location on a tiny island in the middle of New York Harbor — see what it’s like inside the $50 million QC NY

Brittany Chang

A wooden dry sauna with windows that show views of a brick building.
  • Luxury European spa and resorts company QC Terme has opened it’s first US location in New York.
  • QC NY is filled with wellness amenities like themed saunas, massage spaces, and relaxation rooms.
  • Entry ranges between $88 to $166 depending on the day of the week.
New York City is known for its frenetic, maybe even chaotic, hustle and bustle energy.
Views of the NYC skyline through a body of water.
And let’s face it, living in a city crammed with millions of people and constant sensory overload can be exhausting.
People stand outside a subway station in Times Square, New York City
People stand outside a subway station in Times Square, New York City. The New York City subway system is the largest in the US. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
So it’s no surprise luxury European spa brand QC Terme has scouted New York City to be the home of its first US location.
A sign showing QC NY against a brick building.
And with the global wellness market projected to reach $7 trillion by 2025 — according to the Global Wellness Institute — it seems like there’s no better time to open the East Coast getaway.
An outdoor pool next to a brick building with views of the NYC skyline.
Source: Global Wellness Institute

 

QC Terme’s relaxing and plush spas and hotels are scattered throughout Italy with one location in France.
A massage bed in a private room.
Source: QC Terme
Before settling on New York, the team also weighed markets like Arizona and Chicago.
A sign showing QC NY on a cloudy day.
In the future, QC Terme wants to continue its US expansion.
A room of spa products and windows.
But New York has always been the company’s “initial dream,” Megan Reeves, a spokesperson for the company, told Insider.
A dry wooden sauna with wood cutouts of the NYC skyline.
According to Andrea Quadrio Curzio, the co-founder of QC Terme, New York fits the profile of a city that could appreciate QC’s spaces and “ideas of wellbeing.”
Infared light beds.
“The city … takes a lot in terms of emotion,” Curzio told Insider. “I’ve never been in a place where you have so many things and interests, but it could easily become tiring.”
Lounge chairs in front of windows.
But luckily for the overworked and weary city dwellers, the luxury spa has finally opened on Governors Island, New York after years of proposals, planning, and construction.
A wooden sauna with windows showing views of a pool.
The spa might be built as a getaway, but you’ll never forget how close you are to the city: Almost every window provides sweeping views of the water and the adjacent skyline.
Views of the NYC skyline among trees.
The island and its newest luxury spa filled with saunas and relaxation rooms is just a short ferry ride from Manhattan.
A pool overlooking the NYC skyline.
By its nature, Governors Island — which has a rich military history — already serves as a reprieve from the city.
Different types and sizes of scented diffusers.
Source: Governors Island 

 

It’s physically distant from all the boroughs. And compared to Manhattan, it’s quiet, surrounded by water, full of nature, and primarily frequented by locals during warm summer afternoons.
A wooden dry sauna with windows that show views of a brick building.
Even without the 660-person spa, the island is already a sleepy sanctuary.
A wooden sauna behind a glass door.
To pay homage to the location’s history, the QC team turned Governor Island’s defunct army barracks into the spa retreat …
A room with plush brown lounge chairs with a record hanging on the wall.
… a renovation process that first began when QC signed the lease in 2016.
Floor cushions in front of a wall with upside down paintings.
And at that point, the team had already spent a decade working on the proposal and project, Janine DiGioacchino, the CEO of QC Terme USA, told Insider.
A dry wooden sauna with art of flowers.
And for the past roughly six years, QC has been refurbishing the barracks, a process that included a historical and excavator expert who had to sift through all the lifted dirt.
Plants and hanging globes on the wall.
In the future, QC NY will expand into three barracks to accommodate an additional restaurant and more massage rooms.
A massage bed in a private room.
But for now, it’s starting out with one building, which was already a $50 million investment.
A sign showing QC NY against a brick building.
Despite the location’s gruff history, the spa was designed to feel like a welcoming home filled with Italian designed and imported furnishings.
Lounge chairs in front of windows.
There are reminders of Curzio’s childhood throughout building, from the hanging globes in the lobby to the photos of his family that line the walls.
Red tags hanging on a hook. The closest tag reads 'deep breath and smile.'
And the nearly labyrinthine hallways of the barracks make its visitors feel like they’re discovering the spa’s pockets of relaxation.
A green lounge rocking chair next to incense against a striped wall.
There are two more buildings in the works, but the first location already has a trove of spa amenities.
Single-person foot baths.
The upper floors are filled with a variety of saunas, relaxation rooms, and massage rooms …
A wooden dry sauna with windows that show views of a brick building.
… while the lower “acqua” level has steam baths, Vichy showers, hydro jets, foot baths, and even more saunas.
Vichy shower tables.
There’s even an outdoor pool with lounge chairs and a cafe that serves alcohol, coffee, and meals.
An outdoor pool in front of brick buildings.
Some of its most unique amenities include the “themed saunas,” like this one designed to look like a park during an autumn afternoon …
A wooden sauna with graphics of buildings and trees on the wall.
… and another that smells of pine woods in the mountain.
A wooden dry sauna with windows that show a view of a brick building.
There’s even a sauna with an arguably kitschy but cute nod to the city.
A dry wooden sauna with wood cutouts of the NYC skyline.
The majority of QC Terme’s global guests visit with companions, and QC NY’s space was designed to facilitate these social group visits.
Lounge chairs surrounding a coffee table.
Most of the relaxation rooms, such as the Cocoon Room shown below, are filled with plush adjacent seating, perfect for groups of people.
Egg shaped chairs hanging from the ceiling in a blue room.
And many of the lounge chairs behind the outdoor pool are paired together, perfect for tanning and napping under the sun with a friend.
Lawn chairs on yellowing grass surrounded by tall brick buildings.
“Most people need to … take time for themselves and stay in a nice environment where people take care of the details and pamper [them],” Curzio said. “And part of Italian culture is to take care of these details and to truly welcome people.”
A wooden dry sauna with windows that show views of a brick building.
QC NY was designed to be a wellness and relaxation haven for city dwellers.
A shower with soap dispensers.
But reprieve — with its fancy saunas and expensive hairdryers — comes at a cost.
A row of blowdryers inserted into a table with a sign that reads 'Love is in the hair.'
Entry starts at $88 on weekdays but can go up to $116 for Fridays, weekends, and holidays.
A dark wet sauna with spotlights.
Source: QC NY

 

While this ticket includes access to QC NY’s facilities like its saunas and pool, it doesn’t include any massages, which can range up to $250.
A wooden dry sauna with windows that show views of a brick building.

About the Author
Brittany Chang