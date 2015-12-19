PHOTOS: Qantas CEO Alan Joyce's new $5 million beachside pad

Photo: Domain

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has snapped up a $5 million beachside holiday home in Sydney’s Palm Beach just ahead of Christmas.

The luxurious 57 Bynya Road residence underwent renovations in 2009 and was turned into a designer home with five bedrooms and five bathrooms as well as a cliff-top swimming pool overlooking Whale Beach.

Domain reports that the property was sold by HSBC Asia Pacific’s head of equities, Rakesh Patel after being on the market for 12 months.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Joyce was one of Australia’s highest paid bosses after pocketing $12 million following the $3 billion turnaround of national airline carrier, Qantas. It was the most successful turnaround in Australia’s corporate history and saw his salary triple with the help of share price growth and cash bonuses.

Here’s a look at the multi-million dollar home, courtesy of Domain.com.au.

