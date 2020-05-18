Two Italian designers are turning items like cereal boxes and Amazon packaging into purses, and the results are couture-worthy

Camera60 Studio Two of Chiara Rivituso and Matteo Bastiani’s creations, made out of a Corn Flakes box and an Amazon shipping bag.

Chiara Rivituso and Matteo Bastiani are Milan-based designers who turn food packaging and shipping materials into purses.

Rivituso and Bastiani share their upcycled creations on their Instagram account, Camera60 Studio.

“We want to inspire people to create rather than waste,” Rivituso told Insider.

Striking photos of the designers’ handbags show how they create stitching on cereal boxes, Oreo wrappers, and cardboard beer boxes and transform them into renditions of luxury handbags.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rivituso and Bastiani, who are experienced working with leather, turn everyday objects, like coffee bags, into chic handbags.

Camera60 Studio Lavazza coffee packages were used to make a quilted purse.

Rivituso, a product and pattern developer, and Bastiani, who specialises in leather goods prototype-making, formed a leather goods design studio Camera60 in Milan, Italy, in 2011.

Recently, though, they started what Rivituso calls their upcycle project, where they use their leather expertise to give new life to ordinary supplies and materials.

“It was all about experimentation and making bags from unusual materials,” Rivituso said. “Our intention was to reuse plastic stuff in a different way, and we wanted to bring the craftmanship of leather goods into everyday objects.”

They often re-create silhouettes inspired by luxury handbags.

Camera60 Studio The team used a Nike shoebox to create a Dior-inspired bag.

“We remake iconic bags using waste packaging and other stuff – paper, plastic, and boxes – to communicate our vision of a more sustainable fashion industry,” Rivituso said. “It’s our manifesto.”

For example, the designers used a Nike shoebox to create a purse inspired by the silhouette and style of Dior’s saddle bag, and they turned a Chanel shopping bag into the style of a Jacquemus miniature purse.

Using a sewing machine, the designers stitch together unconventional materials and add details like chains and hardware.

Camera60 Studio The designers turned a Heineken beer box into into a chic accessory.

The design process depends on the individual handbag, Rivituso said, but it typically involves testing various textures and hardware that work well with the unconventional objects.

“Sometimes we make a digital render or a collage to visualise the idea,” Rivituso said. “Other times, we need to check the materials and make some tests with different reinforcements, or we stitch other materials to fix the shape and the details.”

Above, the team used a Heineken cardboard box to re-create their version of a Louis Vuitton Soft Trunk silhouette.

Here, the team used an Oreo wrapper as the material for a quilted crossbody bag.

Camera60 Studio The designers unfolded the cookie wrapper to use it as the purse material.

Rivituso said that some ideas for the team’s designs feel instant, while others take longer to conceptualize.

“Most of our ideas are from feeling and intuition,” Rivituso said. “Some ideas come out and we love them immediately. Other times, we make some drawings or something, and we need to think about.”

They turned a bag of iconic Italian cookies into a miniature tote bag inspired by Stella McCartney.

Camera60 Studio The pair used a metal strap to turn a bag of Italian cookies into a wearable purse.

The team often adds unique details, like outlining the unconventional materials with extra pieces of fabric or lacing metal chains through the purse body to create a shoulder strap.

“We’d like to inspire people to create rather than waste,” Rivituso said.

The clever handbags aren’t for sale, but the designers are sharing tutorials so people can make their own.

Camera60 Studio The designers’ purses are made of boxes for tampons, snacks, and cereal.

Rivituso and Bastiani created a pattern for the neck bag design shown on the left that’s available on their studio’s website, along with a video tutorial on their Instagram page.

The designers are planning to share other tutorials to inspire people to give materials they have around the house a second life.

“We’d like to inspire people to create rather than waste, and we’d like to involve also brands to embrace this vision,” Rivituso said.

Rivituso and Bastiani hope their handbags encourage people to think about the products they use on a daily basis “in a different and more creative way.”

Camera60 Studio Rivituso and Bastiani repurposed an Amazon Prime shipping package into a fun handbag.

“People are becoming more and more sensitive about upcycling and the importance to act for a better future,” Rivituso said, adding that the Camera60 Studio bags are just one example of how people can turn waste into something creative.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.