Remember The 'Dogs Diving Underwater' Guy? He's Back --  With Puppies

Jim Edwards
© Seth Casteel

Back in 2012, photographer Seth Casteel became a sudden, global hit when he published a set of photos of what dogs look like when they’re diving under water.

The water pulls on dogs’ fur, ears and lips, making them look both ludicrous and vicious at the same time.

Now we have a sequel. Casteel is publishing a new book, Underwater Puppies, which is exactly what you think it is: Amazing shots of what puppies look like when they’re scrabbling for a tennis ball in a swimming pool.

Casteel gets his shots by tossing toys into backyard swimming pools, and waiting for the dogs to dive in after them.

This is what an adult dog looks like: Notice that the water has a crazy effect on their lips, ears, eyes and fur.

With puppies, it's a little different. They don't have as much loose flesh, so ...

A lot of them kinda look the same as they do above water ...

Although they all have a slightly bewildered look on their faces.

The dogs dive in voluntarily, Casteel says.

Casteel got into the business when he was asked to shoot a King Charles spaniel named Buster who would not stay out of his owner's pool.

Casteel uses a snorkel mask while he waits underwater for the dogs to dive in ...

But he doesn't use a snorkel tube. Sometimes he has to hold his breath for 90 seconds.

He uses toys that sink at different speeds in the water to get the shots he wants.

People have flown him all over the world to have their pets photographed.

Casteel has done shoots for dog toy company Kong, JW Pet Co., Animal Planet, and Nintendo.

Here is the new book cover.

Here is Casteel and his own dog.

Now see the grown-up version ...

