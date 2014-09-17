Remember The 'Dogs Diving Underwater' Guy? He's Back --  With Puppies

Back in 2012, photographer Seth Casteel became a sudden, global hit when he published a set of photos of what dogs look like when they’re diving under water.

The water pulls on dogs’ fur, ears and lips, making them look both ludicrous and vicious at the same time.

Now we have a sequel. Casteel is publishing a new book, Underwater Puppies, which is exactly what you think it is: Amazing shots of what puppies look like when they’re scrabbling for a tennis ball in a swimming pool.

