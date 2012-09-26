Photos Of The Giant Protests Rocking Greece And Spain

Photo: AP Images

Discontent in Spain and Greece is rising.Greece’s two largest labour unions went on strike today, disrupting flight and train services and forcing hospitals to depend on emergency staff.



This is the first general strike in Greece since the coalition government came to power.

Protestors gathering around the Greek Parliament in Athens, throwing Molotov cocktails at the riot police but have been pushed out of the main square now, according to BBC.

Meanwhile, Spain which saw massive anti-austerity protests yesterday, also saw a smaller number of demonstrators take to the streets today. But the demonstrations are expected to gather steam and some reports say 1,300 police officers have been deployed to keep clashes in check.

Spain is also grappling with the threat of a Catalan secession, a crucial economic region of the country. And pressure is building on Mariano Rajoy to request a sovereign bailout, though he has said he will only do so if the country’s borrowing costs stay high over a long period of time.

Markets are selling off across Europe. Spain is down 3 per cent, and yields on the Spanish 10-year surged this morning.

