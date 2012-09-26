Photos Of The Giant Protests Rocking Greece And Spain

Photo: AP Images
Discontent in Spain and Greece is rising.Greece’s two largest labour unions went on strike today, disrupting flight and train services and forcing hospitals to depend on emergency staff.
This is the first general strike in Greece since the coalition government came to power.
Protestors gathering around the Greek Parliament in Athens, throwing Molotov cocktails at the riot police but have been pushed out of the main square now, according to BBC.
Meanwhile, Spain which saw massive anti-austerity protests yesterday, also saw a smaller number of demonstrators take to the streets today. But the demonstrations are expected to gather steam and some reports say 1,300 police officers have been deployed to keep clashes in check.
Spain is also grappling with the threat of a Catalan secession, a crucial economic region of the country. And pressure is building on Mariano Rajoy to request a sovereign bailout, though he has said he will only do so if the country’s borrowing costs stay high over a long period of time.
Markets are selling off across Europe. Spain is down 3 per cent, and yields on the Spanish 10-year surged this morning.
Note: The caption on slide 11 has been corrected.
Protestors from the Greek communist party walked towards the Greek Parliament in Athens on Wednesday.
Here a fire bomb is seen exploding near riot police during clashes that were attended by about 50,000 people.
People from Spain's troubled Basque country and Navarra province march against austerity measures today.
Alberto Casillas, a restaurant is seen yelling at riot police and preventing then from entering his restaurant to arrest a protestor.
A man with a head wound tries to calm the crowd of protestors during a demonstration surrounding the Spanish parliament to protest against spending cuts and the government of Mariano Rajoy.
