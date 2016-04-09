PHOTOS: Protestors were pepper-sprayed during clashes outside a Liberal Party function

Photo: Luis Ascui/Getty Images.

A clash outside a Liberal fundraiser in Melbourne on Friday night turned ugly after protestors were pepper sprayed.

Around 150 people gathered outside Docklands venue around 5.30pm waiting for prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who was attending a Liberal Party function commemorating the 20th anniversary of John Howard’s election victory in 1996.

The students and activists were protesting against higher education cuts, expected to be a core part of the May budget, as well as the treatment of asylum seekers, including the close of detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island.

They could be heard chanting: “No ifs, no buts, no education cuts.”

Victorian police and some from Australian Federal Police were present at the scene and attempted to control and disperse the crowds.

But the protests turned violent after officers resorted to using pepper spray with reports of windows being smashed during the scuffle.

No arrests were made.

Here are some of the photos taken at the scene.

Turnbull reportedly avoided the confrontation after arriving by boat and entering the venue via a backdoor.

Paramedics were at the scene to treat injured protestors.

