PHOTOS: Proof that Sydney does better storms than Melbourne

Excitement mounted yesterday when the Bureau of Meteorology announced Melbourne was facing a massive twister.



Source: BOM

But little like the Loch Ness Monster, there was only one supposed sighting of the elusive tornado.



And it remained unconfirmed by the BOM, no other pictures emerged, which leads to the old existential question, if a tornado hits Melbourne and there’s no one there to Instagram it, did it ever really exist?

#melbourne #tornado A photo posted by @pdt01 on Nov 5, 2015 at 7:46pm PST

While there was flashing flooding in Melbourne’s CBD and 200 calls to emergency services, there was no reported damage. But at least the tornado had its own Twitter account.

It was a disappointment for many, and then the Sydneysiders moved in.

And we all know Victoria can do better.

Mini #tornado caught on film as storm hits Victorian town, destroying houses https://t.co/joPsXqVXSm https://t.co/R2WSf8a6Ux — ABC News (@abcnews) November 2, 2015

Today, after a sunny start to the day, Sydney’s competitive streak against its southern rival came through, along with a dramatic shelf cloud.

Potential for a light shower this afternoon #battendownthehatches A photo posted by Brett Baillie-Galvin (@brettgalvin) on Nov 5, 2015 at 6:37pm PST

It too, was thankfully harmless, but at least it looked apocalyptic as it headed past Bondi Beach.

The most craziest storm of all time just creeped into Bondi. Pouring now! A photo posted by A Q U A B U M P S (@aquabumps) on Nov 5, 2015 at 7:23pm PST

And if you were at sculpture by the Sea, it was just a little too Sharknado.

When nature is against you ? A photo posted by @bosley1994 on Nov 5, 2015 at 7:50pm PST

Regram @broadsheet_syd. Lovely weather in Sydney #storm #sydney A photo posted by The Mint Partners (@themintpartners) on Nov 5, 2015 at 7:31pm PST

Your move, Melbourne.

