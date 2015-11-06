PHOTOS: Proof that Sydney does better storms than Melbourne

Excitement mounted yesterday when the Bureau of Meteorology announced Melbourne was facing a massive twister.
But little like the Loch Ness Monster, there was only one supposed sighting of the elusive tornado.
Another angle of the #Tullamarine #tornado @9NewsMelb @theage @VicStormChasers pic.twitter.com/0Oub9hmkfI
— Chris Stone (@synoptica) November 5, 2015
And it remained unconfirmed by the BOM, no other pictures emerged, which leads to the old existential question, if a tornado hits Melbourne and there’s no one there to Instagram it, did it ever really exist?
While there was flashing flooding in Melbourne’s CBD and 200 calls to emergency services, there was no reported damage. But at least the tornado had its own Twitter account.
if you were wondering, obvs I am a sustainable and ethical weather event #tornado #melbnado #tornado #auspol #melbournetornado
— Melbourne Tornado (@Melb_Tornado) November 5, 2015
It was a disappointment for many, and then the Sydneysiders moved in.
#Tornado strikes #Melbourne, leaves hipsters devastated pic.twitter.com/fH10OGL8Mh
— ex Just Darwin (@ExSydney) November 5, 2015
And we all know Victoria can do better.
Mini #tornado caught on film as storm hits Victorian town, destroying houses
https://t.co/joPsXqVXSm
https://t.co/R2WSf8a6Ux
— ABC News (@abcnews) November 2, 2015
Today, after a sunny start to the day, Sydney’s competitive streak against its southern rival came through, along with a dramatic shelf cloud.
It too, was thankfully harmless, but at least it looked apocalyptic as it headed past Bondi Beach.
And if you were at sculpture by the Sea, it was just a little too Sharknado.
Your move, Melbourne.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.