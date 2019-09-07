18 photos that prove Princess Charlotte is the sassiest royal

Aaron Chown/Pool via AP Images Princess Charlotte started her first day of school on Thursday.

In typical Charlotte fashion, she waved regally to the cameras before heading off to her first class at Thomas’s Battersea, an elite private school in London.



From perfecting the signature wave to telling photographers “you’re not coming” at Prince Louis’ christening in 2018, the youngster has made headlines for her often cheeky attitude towards the press – and many of the moments are caught on camera.

To celebrate the milestone event, Insider has rounded up 18 photos which prove Princess Charlotte is the sassiest member of the British royal family.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, might just be the sassiest royal we’ve ever seen.

Max Mumby/ Getty Images

The youngster definitely isn’t camera shy. She happily posed for photos at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.

POOL PA/ AP Images

Not all of the photos showed her smiling for the fans outside St George’s Chapel, however.

AP

It’s no surprise that Charlotte charms everyone she meets.

REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch

In this photo, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Charlotte were welcomed as they arrived at Tegel Airport in Berlin back in July 2017.

However, sometimes the pressure of being Britain’s sassiest royal can be too much to handle.

Star Max/ AP Images/ Getty Images

A very fed-up looking Charlotte attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding on October 12, 2018.

Just like any other toddler, she has her down days.

REUTERS/ Daniel Blockworldt/ POOL

She’s not always happy to see the press. The princess certainly wasn’t pleased with the waiting photographers outside St George’s Chapel before Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Aaron Crown/ Pool/ AP/ Getty Images

Before the christening of Prince Louis in July 2018, Charlotte told photographers “you’re not coming.”

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images Princess Charlotte and Prince George leave with their father after Prince Louis’ christening.

Charlotte’s younger brother, Prince Louis, was born at St Mary’s Hospital on April 23, 2018.

The family held a christening for him just a few months later, and Charlotte wasn’t afraid to challenge the waiting photographers before the ceremony.



She may be one of the youngest royals, but she’s already well travelled. When she was just over a year old, Charlotte accompanied her parents and brother on an an eight-day tour of Canada in September 2016.

REUTERS/ Chris Wattie

Even then, Charlotte had mastered the regal wave.

REUTERS/ Kevin Light



She’s not afraid to go head-to-head with Britain’s future monarch, Prince George. In this photo, the siblings race during a visit to Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire in October 2018.

Star Max/ AP Images/ Getty Images

The pair faced off again as they played soccer during a family day out in July 2019.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty Images

You know a princess means business when she adjusts her shoes.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty Images

She’s not afraid to give photographers her best “don’t mess with me” glare.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

When her mum tried to get her to wave at fans during a sailing race in August, Charlotte cheekily stuck her tongue out at them instead.

Andrew Matthews/ PA Images via Getty Images



However, the royal also has a shy side. On her first day of school, she hid behind her mum.

Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)



But it wasn’t long before she was back to her usual self, waving proudly at the cameras.

Aaron Chown/Pool via AP Images

She may be sassy, but she’s certainly adorable.

STRMX2/ AP Images

