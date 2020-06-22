Princess Charlotte looks just like a young Princess Diana in the Cambridges' latest family photo

The Duchess of Cambridge via Reuters, Fox Photos/Getty Images Princess Charlotte (5) looks just like a young Princess Diana, right.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks strikingly similar to a childhood picture of the late Princess Diana in a new family photo.

In the group picture, Charlotte stands on a swing with her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, and her father Prince William.

Both royals have brunette hair, a similar nose and eyes, and the same cheeky smile.

Princess Charlotte looks just like her late grandmother, Princess Diana, in the Cambridge family’s latest photo.

The photo of 5-year-old Charlotte with her brothers, Prince George (6) and Prince Louis (2) and their father, Prince William, was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate the duke’s 38th birthday.

The photo was taken on a swing in the grounds of the family’s country home in Norfolk and posted to the couple’s Instagram account on Sunday, which was the day of William’s birthday and Father’s Day in the UK.

Charlotte, wearing a pair of denim overalls and holding on to her father, resembled a childhood photo of William’s mother, Princess Diana.

The photo of Diana – then known as Lady Diana Spencer – was taken in 1969, when she was 8 years old. In the image, Diana also stands in a garden, and is posing similarly to the way Charlotte does in the more recent photo.

Fox Photos/Getty Images Lady Diana Spencer in 1969.

Both royals have brunette hair, a similar nose and eyes, and the same cheeky smile.

It isn’t the first time Charlotte has been compared to the Princess of Wales. In the picture below (left), taken by the duchess for her fourth birthday last year, you can see the similarities even more clearly.

Kensington Palace, Central Press/ Getty Images Princess Charlotte, left, and Lady Diana Spencer, right.

Above (right) is a photo of Diana at the same age as Charlotte was in this photo (4) taken in 1965. Her facial features are almost identical to the young royal’s.

