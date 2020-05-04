10 photos show the similarities between Princess Charlotte and her dad Prince William

- They say, “like father, like daughter” – and in some cases, it’s difficult to spot the difference between the two.
- That’s what happened to Prince William when he mistook a childhood photo of himself for Princess Charlotte earlier this year.
- While visiting Khidmat Centre in Bradford in January, the Duke of Cambridge was shown the photo and asked: “Is that me? Or is that Charlotte? Is that me?” according to the Daily Mail.
- “Is that me? Oh my goodness that looks just like Charlotte, that is incredible,” he added.
- Kensington Palace recently released new photos of the young princess to mark her fifth birthday, and it’s even more apparent how much she resembles her dad.
- Here are all the photos that show just how alike the father and daughter duo are.
Kensington Palace released new photos of Princess Charlotte for her fifth birthday on May 2 — and fans couldn’t help but compare the young royal to her father.
Even Prince William recently mistook this photo of himself (left) for Charlotte.
Their facial features, including their eyes, chins, and mouths, are remarkably similar.
Although the uniform is different, there’s no mistaking that the two are related in these photos from their first days at school.
They both appeared to have an equal measure of excitement and nerves as they met their new teacher.
From an early age, they both had strong bonds with their sibling…
… as well as the rest of their family.
They both have also been known to give a perfectly sassy side-eye.
Never camera shy, Charlotte has also been known to sneakily peer out of a Buckingham Palace window to wave at the public, like her father once did.
Like William was as a youngster, Charlotte is pretty adorable.
