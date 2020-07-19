Princess Beatrice got married in the same tiara the Queen wore at her royal wedding 73 years ago

Benjamin Wheeler/Press Association, Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after their wedding ceremony (left), and the Queen and Prince Philip after their wedding.

Princess Beatrice of York got married wearing the same tiara that her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, wore to her royal wedding in 1947.

Beatrice married businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in Windsor on Friday.

Buckingham Palace has released two new photos from the socially distanced service – one of Beatrice and Mozzi leaving the chapel, and another of the newlyweds with the Queen and Prince Philip.

The princess’ dress also belonged to the Queen, and was worn by Her Majesty to the state opening of parliament in 1967.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have released two new photos from their royal wedding.

The Queen’s granddaughter got married in secret at The Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor on Friday, after postponing their original ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beatrice paid tribute to the Queen by wearing the same tiara that Her Majesty wore to her royal wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

Benjamin Wheeler Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after their wedding ceremony on Friday.

Her wedding dress – a vintage Norman Hartnell design – also belonged to the Queen. It was worn by the monarch to the state opening of parliament in 1967.

Her Majesty wore a different dress by the same designer for her wedding.

Beatrice’s tiara – The Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara – was lent to Her Majesty on her wedding day, however, the frame of the gem broke and had to be quickly repaired before the ceremony.

Benjamin Wheeler Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took a socially distanced wedding photo with the Queen and Prince Philip.

Beatrice and Mozzi’s socially distanced ceremony was attended by a small group of family, including the Queen, Prince Philip, and Beatrice’s parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. The groom’s parents were also in attendance.

The couple initially planned to get married at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace with a wedding reception at Buckingham Palace in May. However, they cancelled the ceremony during the UK lockdown and hadn’t announced plans to reschedule.

Keystone/Getty Images The Queen — then-Princess Elizabeth — and Prince Philip after their wedding.

Beatrice and Mozzi were family friends for a number of years before they started dating in 2018.

Mozzi, a businessman and property specialist, is descended from Italian nobility. Mozzi’s father, an Italian count, previously said Beatrice would automatically inherit the title of countess upon the marriage, however this is yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

“A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus,” a friend of Beatrice’s told The Sun.

“They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity.

“So many guests were disappointed not to make the big day but understood the reason for it.

“They needed to make the wedding COVID-secure and safe for the Queen so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with reception on-site at the Royal Lodge.

“They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right,” they added.

