11 photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton's most controversial royal tour across the UK amid the pandemic

GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in a rare royal selfie during their royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off their royal tour across the UK this week, but not everybody was happy to see the couple out and about during the pandemic.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were accused of breaking UK lockdown rules when they travelled via the royal train to meet key workers and communities affected by the coronavirus.

The couple kicked off the tour in Edinburgh, Scotland, which is currently in Tier 3 restrictions – meaning travel is prohibited to and from the area, unless for essential reasons. Travel from England to Scotland is also banned.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government previously told Insider that it “was told in advance about the planned visit and were ensured that the royal household were aware of statutory restrictions in place.”

Whether you agree with Middleton and William’s decision to travel the UK, this royal tour will certainly go down in history as the first of its kind.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge set off from London Euston train station on December 6 for a historic tour across the UK.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge waiting to board their train at London Euston.

A spokesperson for the couple wrote on Instagram that the tour would allow them to “pay tribute to the inspiring work of those who have gone above and beyond to support communities across England, Scotland, and Wales.”

The couple boarded the royal family’s private train, which has been used previously by the Queen, Prince Charles, and Meghan Markle, among other members of the family to undertake official engagements across the country.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton boarded the royal train.

The next morning, they arrived in Edinburgh, where they visited the Scottish Ambulance Service. It wasn’t long before some Twitter users started reporting the couple to the police for entering an area with Tier 3 restrictions.

Andy Barr via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are photographed arriving in Edinburgh.

Source: Insider

Middleton and William got into the Christmas spirit during a visit to Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northern England, later that day. They met school students and staff at Holy Trinity Church of England First School.

Andy Commins – WPA Pool/Getty Images William and Middleton met school students.

The festive cheer continued as the duke and duchess met a reindeer in Berwick-Upon-Tweed.

The couple then travelled to Manchester, where they took part in a rare royal selfie — posing with a member of the Manchester Inspirational Voices at the Old Smithfield Market on December 7.

GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images William and Middleton wore their face coverings for a selfie.

On December 8 the royal train took the couple to Cardiff Castle, Wales.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images The duke and duchess on day two of the tour.

The prince and duchess were there to meet students from Cardiff University, who told the couple about how the pandemic has affected their mental health this year.

Jonathan Buckmaster – Pool / Getty Images William and Middleton spoke with students at Cardiff Castle.

Middleton and William could be mistaken for any regular couple in this photo of them toasting marshmallows at the castle.

Jonathan Buckmaster – Pool / Getty Images The duke and duchess toasting marshmallows.

The final stop of the tour was Windsor Castle on December 8, where the royal family reunited for the first time since the pandemic began. William and Middleton were joined by the Queen, Prince Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall to thank local volunteers and key workers.

GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The royal family at Windsor Castle.

The couple kept their distance from other members of the family as they met organisations and charities in Berkshire, who will be volunteering or working to help others over the Christmas period.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.