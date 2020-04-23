Prince Louis had an 'Instagram vs reality' themed photo shoot for his 2nd birthday, and the pictures are adorable

Mikhaila Friel

The beginning of the shoot started off well, with Prince Louis smiling sweetly at his mum behind the camera.

But from another angle, we can see the prince’s hands were completely covered in paint. However, the rest of Louis seemed perfectly intact.

Then it was time to show off his multi-coloured hands for the camera …

… before making the moment permanent with this adorable piece of artwork.

It all seemed to get a bit too much for Louis, who threw his hands in the air with excitement.

And finally, it was only a matter of time before he ended up looking like this. Happy birthday, Prince Louis!

