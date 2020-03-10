The most awkward photos from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William's reunion

Phil Harris/Pool via AP Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the royal family at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an awkward reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton at their final engagement as working royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and other royals attended a Commonwealth Day service on Monday, but the couples had little interaction.

This was the first time Harry, Markle, William, and Middleton had been seen publicly together since “Megxit” was announced in January.

Here are the most awkward photos from their final royal appearance.

The couples travelled to Westminster Abbey in separate cars, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving first …

… while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived just a few moments later.

Meghan Markle was just a couple of steps in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton as they made their way through the church.

However, neither parties made eye contact with one another here.

The couples made brief eye contact as a greeting while taking their seats.

While William and Middleton spoke to the Earl and Countess of Wessex, they didn’t try and involve Harry and Markle in the conversation.

Then, when the Earl spoke with Harry and Markle, William and Middleton faced forward and spoke among themselves.

When the ceremony was over, Harry, Markle, William, and Middleton kept their eyes cast forward and didn’t appear to say goodbye when leaving the church.

This was the second event the couples have attended together since Harry confirmed rumours of a rift, and it was the first time they have been photographed together since “Megxit.”

While nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors, it was certainly a surprise to see that Harry and Markle, and William and Middleton didn’t even speak with each other during the service.

Especially since it has been standard for the couples to greet each other at services in previous years. Markle and Middleton even shared a hug before last year’s ceremony – a stark contrast to the little eye contact made at their final engagement together.

