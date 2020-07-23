Rare photos show how Prince George has looked like his father Prince William at every age

- Prince George of Cambridge is celebrating his seventh birthday on Wednesday, July 22.
- Kate Middleton and Prince William shared new photos to mark the occasion, and it’s clear the eldest Cambridge child resembles his dad, Prince William at the same age (pictured above right).
- It wouldn’t be the first time George has been compared to his father.
- To show how alike the father and son duo are, Insider has gathered the best photos of George and William taken when they were the same age.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Prince George and Prince William had a similar start to life. George was born on July 22, 2013 at St Mary’s Hospital in London, and his parents showed him off on the hospital steps — a tradition that was started with the birth of Prince William (right), who was born at the same hospital on June 21, 1982.
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty ImagesThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George (left), and the Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince William.
Age 1: This official photo of George with his mum Kate Middleton, released to mark his first birthday in 2014, shows he’s almost identical to William at the same age. The photo on the right shows Diana with baby William in New Zealand, shortly before his own first birthday in 1983.
Reuters, Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty ImagesKate Middleton and Prince George at the Natural History Museum, left, and Princess Diana with a baby Prince William.
Age 2: George has even been dressed the same as his father. Here he is on the day of Charlotte’s christening in 2015, wearing the same shorts and shirt that William wore to visit baby Prince Harry in hospital in 1984, also aged 2.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty ImagesPrince George, left, wearing the same outfit as his father Prince William at the same age.
Age 3: George followed in his father’s footsteps by appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour with the rest of the family.
Samir Hussein/Getty Images, Popperfoto via Getty ImagesPrince George, left, was just a month away from his third birthday at Trooping the Colour 2016, and Prince William was just weeks away from his third birthday at the same event in 1985.
Age 4: George and William’s facial features — particularly their eyes, nose, and mouth shape — look strikingly similar in these photos taken in July 2017 and July 1986 respectively.
Samir Hussein/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty ImagesPrince George and Hamburg, Germany in July 2017, and Prince William in Highgrove House.
Age 5: However, there are some notable differences between the father and son. By the time William reached the age of 5, his hair appeared longer and slightly darker than George’s blonde locks.
YUI MOK/AFP via Getty Images, Lucy Levenson/Princess Diana Archive/Getty ImagesPrince George at the wedding of Princess Eugenie in October 2018, and Prince William before his birthday in 1987.
Age 6: Kate Middleton has taken her children’s official birthday photos in recent years, and it’s clear how close she is to her son in this photo of George laughing. The photo on the right shows William at the same age, during a vacation to Spain with his own mum.
The Duchess of Cambridge, Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty ImagesPrince George in his official birthday photo in 2019, and Prince William in 1988.
Age 7: The similarities in these photos are difficult to miss, from the sandy hair to their adorable gap-toothed grins. Like father, like son.
Read more:
Kate Middleton shared 2 new photos of Prince George for his 7th birthday, and he looks more grown up than ever
Prince George turns 7: The best photo from every year of the future king’s life
14 photos that prove Prince William and his son Prince George look exactly alike
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.