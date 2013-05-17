Amazing Photos Of Marine Presidential Guard Holding An Umbrella Perfectly Still For Obama

White HouseIt started to rain while president Obama held an outdoor press conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, so the president’s Marines stepped up and held umbrellas.



These Marines are part of the prestigious Presidential Guard unit. They are the guys you see the president saluting when he gets on and off the Marine 1 helicopter.

Very few Marines are selected out of bootcamp to stand Presidential Guard. They go through a rigorous background check prior to approval, and are usually Marine infantrymen.

It’s a two-year duty, then the Marines move on to a fleet unit.

The Marine pictured here is a corporal, the 4th enlisted rank.

