PHOTOS: Your Backstage Pass To President Obama's Trip To The G-20 Summit In Mexico

Elena Schneider

Photo: WhiteHouse.gov

The White House released a behind-the-scenes photo gallery of Obama’s time at the G20 Summit in Los Cabos, Mexico this week. White House photographer Pete Souza has unfettered access to the President’s every move. His photographs give viewers a backstage view of the presidential experience.

The album showcases traditional shots of Obama meeting with world leaders and senior advisors, but also captures unusual glimpses of the President, such as strolls with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and his polished shoes during a press conference. 

Preparing with senior advisers the night before G20 meetings began on June 17.

Obama listens as Mexican President Felipe Calderon delivers a speech.

Speaking with Mexico President Felipe Calderon.

Talking with Chief of Staff Jack Lew before a meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin.

Obama and Putin looking awkward during a meeting.

Taking a stroll with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after the meeting with Putin.

Chatting with President Manmohan Singh of India after a G20 working dinner.

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney pauses to check his cell phone.

Obama's motorcade heads back to the airport.

Obama boards Air Force One at Los Cabos International Airport.

