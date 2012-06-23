PHOTOS: Your Backstage Pass To President Obama's Trip To The G-20 Summit In Mexico

Photo: WhiteHouse.gov

The White House released a behind-the-scenes photo gallery of Obama’s time at the G20 Summit in Los Cabos, Mexico this week. White House photographer Pete Souza has unfettered access to the President’s every move. His photographs give viewers a backstage view of the presidential experience.



The album showcases traditional shots of Obama meeting with world leaders and senior advisors, but also captures unusual glimpses of the President, such as strolls with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and his polished shoes during a press conference.

