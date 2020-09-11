Photos show the moment President George W. Bush first learned of the 9/11 attacks

The U.S. National Archives President George W. Bush confers with staff via telephone from his office aboard Air Force One during the flight from Sarasota to Barksdale Air Force Base.

After the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, heart-wrenching images surfaced and stirred the world.

Photos released by the US National Archives in 2016 show exactly when President George W. Bush learned the US was under attack.

See how Bush responded to what would be the defining moment of his presidency.

On Tuesday, September 11, 2001, President George W. Bush was visiting an elementary school and reading to the children when the second plane hit the World Trade Centre in New York City.

The school turned into a makeshift command centre and the president addressed the nation from the building before boarding Air Force One to get to a secure location.

These photos show how the 43rd president’s day unfolded 9/11.

President George W. Bush participates in a reading demonstration on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida.

The U.S. National Archives

Dan Bartlett, deputy assistant to the president, points to news footage of the attacks while President Bush listens to new security information.

US National Archives

Bush watches television coverage of the attacks on the World Trade Centre during a briefing in the classroom.

U.S. National Archives

Bush takes notes as he listens to news coverage of the World Trade Centre terrorist attacks.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush calls New York Gov. George Pataki, FBI Director Robert Mueller, and Vice President Dick Cheney. White House Chief of Staff Andy Card talks on a mobile phone.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush delivers one of his first remarks to the nation after the attacks, from the elementary school.

The U.S. National Archives

A highway sign on Tuesday, September 11, 2001.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush watches television coverage of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre from his office aboard Air Force One.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush confers with White House Chief of Staff Andy Card in the president’s stateroom.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush talks with his staff by telephone from his office aboard Air Force One, during the flight from Sarasota to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush talks on the telephone as senior staff huddle in his office.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush and his staff look out the windows of Air Force One at their F-16 escort while en route to Barksdale Air Force Base.

The U.S. National Archives

An F-16 escorts Air Force One.

US National Archives

Bush confers with, from left, Karl Rove, Andy Card, Dan Bartlett, and Ari Fleischer before delivering remarks on the World Trade Centre disaster from the General Dougherty Conference Centre at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush delivers remarks on the terrorist attacks before departing for Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush arrives at Offutt Air Force Base.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush, Admiral Richard Mies, left, and White House Chief of Staff Andy Card conduct a video teleconference at Offutt Air Force Base.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush and White House counsel Harriet Miers aboard Air Force One.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush speaks with Ari Fleischer, left, and Karl Rove aboard Air Force One during the flight to Andrews Air Force Base.

The U.S. National Archives

After departing Offutt Air Force Base for Washington, DC, Bush talks on the phone with Vice President Dick Cheney from Air Force One.

The U.S. National Archives

National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice waits at the South Portico for Bush to arrive at the White House.

The U.S. National Archives

Counselor Karen Hughes and counsel Alberto Gonzales follow Bush into the Oval Office after his return to the White House.

The U.S. National Archives

Working with his senior staff, Bush reviews the speech that he will deliver to the nation in the evening.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush talks with Vice President Dick Cheney in the President’s Emergency Operations Centre.

The U.S. National Archives

Laura Bush listens as her husband discusses the terrorist attacks with White House staff in the President’s Emergency Operations Centre.

US National Archives

Bush and Laura talk with Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice in the President’s Emergency Operations Centre.

The U.S. National Archives

After returning to the White House, Bush meets with, from left, Vice President Dick Cheney, Chief of Staff Andy Card, National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice, and Special Agent Carl Truscott of the US Secret Service, in the President’s Emergency Operations Centre.

The U.S. National Archives

Bush reviews notes with Karen Hughes before addressing the nation from the Oval Office.

US National Archives

Bush delivers his televised address.

The U.S. National Archives

After addressing the nation, Bush meets with his National Security Council in the President’s Emergency Operations Centre.

The U.S. National Archives

