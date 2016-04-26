Porsche's new sports car is beautiful and brutally quick

Good news! Porsche now has a new, refreshed 718 Cayman sports coupe to go along with the 718 Boxster roadster we saw in January.

Now for the 2017 model year and forward, they will both use turbocharged engines.

Also, now they both look amazing.

Take a look.

Though the Boxster model has been around since 1996, the Cayman came 10 years later in 2006. Porsche The Cayman now has a smaller, turbocharged four-cylinder motor like the Boxster. Porsche The entry-level model with Porsche's PDK transmission and Sport Chrono Package can do zero to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds, and the Cayman S reaches 100 in just 4.2. The Cayman S has a top speed of 280km/h. Yeah, that should be enough. The Cayman is now cheaper than the Boxster. In the past, the coupe was actually pricier than the roadster. Porsche The entry 718 Cayman is priced at $110,300 and the Cayman S starts at $140,600. The new Cayman is also supposed to have quicker steering, a stiffer ride, and more intense brakes. These are all things that will make it handle even better than the previous model could. Porsche And that previous model handled extremely well. The interior is mostly the same as what's in the 718 Boxster. In fact, it's pretty much the same as what's inside every other Porsche on sale right now. That's a good thing. Porsche Porsche's driver-oriented interior is comfortable, usable, and performance-friendly. Orders are being taken for the new Cayman now and deliveries are expected by November 2016. Porsche

