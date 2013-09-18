Someone In China Disguised A Hyundai As A Lamborghini, Then Tried To Sell It For $US16,000

Alex Davies

Someone in China took a Hyundai, made it roughly resemble a Lamborghini Aventador, then tried to sell it for just over $US16,000.

According to Reuters, the car had an ad under the windshield reading, “This refitted Lamborghini car on sale, starting price 98,000 yuan.”

The car was illegally parked on a pedestrian street in Chongqing. Police towed it after they could not contact the owner.

Here’s what it looks like:

China hyundai fake lamborghini for saleREUTERS/Shi Tou

China hyundai fake lamborghini for saleREUTERS/China Stringer Network

The headlamps are roughly the right shape, as is the hood. Not much else is right.

And Lamborghinis don’t have sunroofs and do have Lamborghini hood ornaments.

Here’s a real Aventador:

Lamborghini Aventador LP700 4 Roadster at Goodwin Festival of Speed 2013via Newspress

