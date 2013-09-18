Someone In China Disguised A Hyundai As A Lamborghini, Then Tried To Sell It For $US16,000

Someone in China took a Hyundai, made it roughly resemble a Lamborghini Aventador, then tried to sell it for just over $US16,000.
According to Reuters, the car had an ad under the windshield reading, “This refitted Lamborghini car on sale, starting price 98,000 yuan.”
The car was illegally parked on a pedestrian street in Chongqing. Police towed it after they could not contact the owner.
Here’s what it looks like:
The headlamps are roughly the right shape, as is the hood. Not much else is right.
And Lamborghinis don’t have sunroofs and do have Lamborghini hood ornaments.
Here’s a real Aventador:
