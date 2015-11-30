PHOTOS: Police burn an $8 million cannabis crop the size of a football stadium

The New South Wales Police force’s annual cannabis raids on the state’s North Coast – the Byron Bay-Nimbin alternative lifestyle region – have seen local police seize more than 12,500 marijunana plants, worth an estimated $16 million, over the last three weeks.
One of the raids involved the discovery of a large, sophisticated crop bordered by a 150m-long by 50m-wide stockproof fence, housing more than 8500 plants within the Bundjalung National Park.
The estimated street value of that crop alone is $8.6 million.
The hidden crop was found by rural crime investigators and National Parks and Wildlife Services staff after a number of vehicles were seen driving into the park with covered number plates.
The raids were part of the Cannabis Eradication Program (CEP), during cannabis-growing season – late spring through summer to early autumn.
The cannabis is destroyed by police by burning it. These photos are of the $8.6 million crop.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.