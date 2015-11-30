PHOTOS: Police burn an $8 million cannabis crop the size of a football stadium

Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images.

The New South Wales Police force’s annual cannabis raids on the state’s North Coast – the Byron Bay-Nimbin alternative lifestyle region – have seen local police seize more than 12,500 marijunana plants, worth an estimated $16 million, over the last three weeks.

One of the raids involved the discovery of a large, sophisticated crop bordered by a 150m-long by 50m-wide stockproof fence, housing more than 8500 plants within the Bundjalung National Park.

The estimated street value of that crop alone is $8.6 million.

The hidden crop was found by rural crime investigators and National Parks and Wildlife Services staff after a number of vehicles were seen driving into the park with covered number plates.

The raids were part of the Cannabis Eradication Program (CEP), during cannabis-growing season – late spring through summer to early autumn.

The cannabis is destroyed by police by burning it. These photos are of the $8.6 million crop.

The CEP has been running since the mid 1980s. The program has seized cannabis with an estimated potential street value of more than $300 million. Police say further rounds of the CEP will will be carried out across NSW over the coming months. They follow raids last week on Cawongla, Wadeville, New Italy, Double Duke, Jackie Bulbin, Mumblegum, Bulldog and Ewingar.

