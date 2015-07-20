PHOTOS: Police are looking for these men after 2000 bottles of wine were stolen in the Clare Valley

Two of the men captured on CCTV. Source: SA police

South Australian police want to speak with three men, captured on CCTV footage, following the theft of 160 cases of wine in the Clare Valley last Wednesday.

Nearly 2000 bottles of wine were taken when thieves broke into a shed on Kimber Road, Clare, at 3am on Wednesday, July 15. The red and white wines were loaded into a tandem 8′ x 5′ or 8′ x 6′ trailer with hurdles, a six stud axle and appears to have 4WD wheels and tyres. It was towed by a vehicle similar to a white or light coloured 1999-2003 Ford Fairlane Ghia sedan.

Most, if not all of the wine is labelled Cardinham Estate and covers 15 years of vintages. The winery was founded in 1981 and in 2009, the 2003 riesling was named the best in the world at the Canberra International Wine Show, the first time the trophy went to an Australian winery.

Anyone who recognises the suspects, vehicles or has other information about the theft should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

