THE BIG WASHUP: Brisbane Left In A Wake Of Destruction After The Worst Storm To Hit The City Since 1985

Sarah Kimmorley

Last night Brisbane was hit by a massive storm that has left the city torn and tangled.

Some are calling it one of Australia’s worst supercell storms, certainly the worst to hit Brisbane since 1985.

Palm-sized hail stones smashed office windows, 141 km/h wind gusts overturned semi-trailers and flash flooding turned streets into rivers.

Overnight the Queensland fire and emergency services received more than 1400 requests to #SES, most in Moorooka and Annerley.

More than 660 volunteers and SES staff, 60 rural fire service volunteers and 194 urban firefighters will work with Queensland police today to assess and repair the damage.

Queensland’s Premier Campbell Newman has recruited the army to aid the extensive clean-up task facing the city.

“The Army at the Enoggera Barracks will be providing support and we see them mobilising [Thursday] evening, and the SES is obviously out there,” Newman said last night.

“We want people to be safe. At this stage we have had no reports of any deaths or any serious injuries, but this has been a ferocious storm, arguably the worst since 1985 for this city.”

12 people have since been reported as being injured as a result of the storms.

More than 70,000 homes around South East Queensland still remain without power.

Queensland Times is reporting that Transport Minister Scott Emerson has estimated the damage bill for the city could be as much as $100 million.

It’s the second huge storm to smash Brisbane this week.

Here are the photos hitting Twitter and Instagram showing the aftermath.

Here are the photos from last night.

