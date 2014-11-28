THE BIG WASHUP: Brisbane Left In A Wake Of Destruction After The Worst Storm To Hit The City Since 1985

Last night Brisbane was hit by a massive storm that has left the city torn and tangled.

Some are calling it one of Australia’s worst supercell storms, certainly the worst to hit Brisbane since 1985.

Palm-sized hail stones smashed office windows, 141 km/h wind gusts overturned semi-trailers and flash flooding turned streets into rivers.

Overnight the Queensland fire and emergency services received more than 1400 requests to #SES, most in Moorooka and Annerley.

More than 660 volunteers and SES staff, 60 rural fire service volunteers and 194 urban firefighters will work with Queensland police today to assess and repair the damage.

Queensland’s Premier Campbell Newman has recruited the army to aid the extensive clean-up task facing the city.

“The Army at the Enoggera Barracks will be providing support and we see them mobilising [Thursday] evening, and the SES is obviously out there,” Newman said last night.

“We want people to be safe. At this stage we have had no reports of any deaths or any serious injuries, but this has been a ferocious storm, arguably the worst since 1985 for this city.”

100 soldiers on the streets of Brisbane. #bnestorm More on the supercell storm @abcnews_qld at 7:45 @612brisbane pic.twitter.com/xOctvjfSyl — Shelley Lloyd (@shelleymlloyd) November 27, 2014

12 people have since been reported as being injured as a result of the storms.

More than 70,000 homes around South East Queensland still remain without power.

Queensland Times is reporting that Transport Minister Scott Emerson has estimated the damage bill for the city could be as much as $100 million.

It’s the second huge storm to smash Brisbane this week.

Here are the photos hitting Twitter and Instagram showing the aftermath.

Looking into homes – roofs gone at Toowong. #bnestorm pic.twitter.com/5x0ynXlesO — Peter Doherty (@PeterDoherty7) November 27, 2014

Holy shit. I'm trying to work out which apartment block this is “@custaro: Storm damage in Toowong #crazy #bnestorm pic.twitter.com/I16IU9Elnr” — Chemical Heart (@chemical_heart) November 27, 2014

More hail damage from the #bnestorm [email protected]: Annerley. Near Buranda shops. Anything facing south = gone. pic.twitter.com/v7jWaAXGlF — David Douglas Stuart (@bigkamo) November 27, 2014

A hailstone did this at hubby's office in the city @612brisbane @abcnews_qld pic.twitter.com/Xcv19dYmgI — donna thorne (@thornedonna) November 27, 2014

Worst storm in 30 yrs. Severe damage to buildings at Toowong. Incredible there's been no loss of life @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/0s65w5vnXa — Julie Korner (@JulieKorner) November 27, 2014

Unbelievably no one was hurt but crazy serious damage at @JasMarriott's Toowong home #bnestorm @ABCNewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/2XUqMMEnMK — Karina Carvalho (@Karina_Carv) November 27, 2014

Lucky no one was standing under this when it came down. #bnestorm pic.twitter.com/m2iENXL3Bx — Josh Bavas (@JoshBavas) November 27, 2014

Took this pic this afternoon at Highgate Hill. Shows the size of some of the hail today #bnestorm pic.twitter.com/nKAuk6iGbV — Josh Bavas (@JoshBavas) November 27, 2014

Scott Rd, Herston remains closed after serious storm damage sustained yesterday afternoon. @7NewsBrisbane @sunriseon7 pic.twitter.com/FNz64UQX6B — Jonathan Gearing (@Jonnygearing) November 27, 2014

Roof gone on the top floor of scenic point units toowong @abcnews pic.twitter.com/TZsoUEOdya — andree withey (@andreewithey) November 27, 2014

600+powerlines down-focus is on making areas safe then restoration-unable to give exact times http://t.co/Mmvt3V96yi pic.twitter.com/Sa2KOb1nLw — Energex (@Energex) November 27, 2014

Had a meeting with a client yesterday afternoon and then the storm happened! #brisbane #stormseason #cuisineoncue A photo posted by @anna.morrow on Nov 11, 2014 at 12:58pm PST

Here are the photos from last night.

I can hack the mother of all Brisbane #storms but when the city cycles are damaged, it gets personal #saveourcycles pic.twitter.com/yTfKIt9H0e — Liam Renton (@liam_renton) November 27, 2014

Storm front devouring Brisbane pic.twitter.com/2CU2jBmQcf — S.E. QLD Astronomy (@SE_QLD_Astro) November 27, 2014

Lady running for her car which is now flooded. Gives up. Poor thing #BneStorm pic.twitter.com/pp6E1hs6GX — Yolanda (@heylandy) November 27, 2014

Broken windows in brisbane CBD post storm @SBS News pic.twitter.com/ZG9JLAV2Pk — Stefan Armbruster (@StefArmbruster) November 27, 2014

Car acrobatics. St Pauls Tce now a river. Cops are here #BNEstorm pic.twitter.com/PFhO7ZYXT5 — Yolanda (@heylandy) November 27, 2014

Severe storm about to hit Brisbane. Details live shortly on @tennewsqld pic.twitter.com/GMUfx8rZb6 — Josh Holt (@JoshHoltTEN) November 27, 2014

Flooding and hail corner of Creek and Adelaide St @612brisbane pic.twitter.com/EvUYREpW1d — Jen Everingham (@JenEveringham) November 27, 2014

Quite big hailstones now in Brisbane pic.twitter.com/RnspJ2okjj — Mark Willacy (@markwillacy) November 27, 2014

sunny tropical Queensland in the summertime pic.twitter.com/yNkCzczfNJ — Tim Dawson (@ironicaccount) November 27, 2014

Chaotic scenes at Roma St Station. 1000's of commuters stranded after @QueenslandRail suspended trains. #bnestorm pic.twitter.com/A9AF36Kdab — Aaron Lucas (@AaronLucasBris) November 27, 2014

