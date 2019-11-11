A poppy-pilfering pigeon made a red nest at a war memorial, and the photos are pretty patriotic

Reuters A photo of the pigeon pilfering poppies at the Australian War Memorial.

A pigeon has been pinching poppies to build a red nest.

According to The Canberra Times, the pigeon pilfered the poppies at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra ahead of Remembrance Day.

However, the poppies were piled under a stained glass window – probably not the best place to hide.

Poppies are usually used to mark the sacrifice of soldiers who died in armed conflict.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pigeons have been accused of a lot of things, but patriotism usually isn’t one of them.

According to The Canberra Times, a poppy-pinching pigeon was caught pilfering the red-coloured poppies from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Australian War Memorial in the capital of Canberra and repurposing them to build a very bright nest.

Reuters The bright red poppy nest built by the feathery fowl at the Australian War Memorial.

The presumably patriotic pigeon piled the poppies under a stained glass window – probably not the best place to hide the colourful things you stole if you’re trying to avoid getting caught.

The pigeon was caught in the act ahead of Remembrance Day in Australia.

Marked each November 11, Remembrance Day commemorates soldiers who have died in armed conflict. Red poppies are worn and placed at memorials to remember their sacrifice.

It remains unknown if the pigeon’s swiping spree will be brought to an end, or if the presumed perp will have to face justice.

Reuters The pigeon’s nest of pinched poppies is not very well hidden.

Read more:

Firefighters saved a great horned owl from the California wildfires – but he didn’t look very happy about it

15 photos that show what love looks like in the animal kingdom

8 very good boys and girls who are military heroes

See the breathtaking winners from this year’s Siena International Photo Awards

A resort in Aspen is hiring a ‘Fur Butler’ to look after its resident Bernese Mountain dog

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.