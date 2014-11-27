PHOTOS: Phillip Hughes And His Cricketing Life

Australian professional cricketer Phillip Hughes has died in a Sydney hospital from a brain injury sustained from being struck on the head by a ball while batting at the Sydney Cricket Ground earlier this week.
He was just days short of his 26th birthday. His death has shocked the country and the cricketing world.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott led tributes to the batsman, who played 26 Test matches for Australia.
Here are a selection of photos of Hughes in action through his career.
Dubai, 2014.
Townsville for Australia ‘A’ against South Africa
In Darwin earlier this year
And in Brisbane
In South Africa for Australia in February this year
In Melbourne, playing for South Australia last year
Celebrating a double century for South Australia last year
Arriving for a net session at Old Trafford in England last year
Accepting Domestic Player of the Year at the Allan Border Medal ceremony last year.
