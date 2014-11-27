PHOTOS: Phillip Hughes And His Cricketing Life

Australian professional cricketer Phillip Hughes has died in a Sydney hospital from a brain injury sustained from being struck on the head by a ball while batting at the Sydney Cricket Ground earlier this week.

He was just days short of his 26th birthday. His death has shocked the country and the cricketing world.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott led tributes to the batsman, who played 26 Test matches for Australia.

Here are a selection of photos of Hughes in action through his career.

Dubai, 2014.

Phil Hughes during Day Five of the First Test between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium on October 26, 2014 in Dubai. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Townsville for Australia ‘A’ against South Africa

Phil Hughes fields the ball during the match between Australia ‘A’ and South Africa ‘A’ at Tony Ireland Stadium on August 8, 2014 in Townsville. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

In Darwin earlier this year

Phil Hughes during the Cricket Australia Quadrangular Series Final match between Australia ‘A’ and India ‘A’ at Marrara Oval on August 2, 2014 in Darwin. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

And in Brisbane

Phil Hughes at the Quadrangular Series match between Australia A and India A at Allan Border Field on July 7, 2014 in Brisbane. Matt Roberts/Getty Images

In South Africa for Australia in February this year

Phil Hughes on day one of the Second Test match between South Africa and Australia at AXXESS St George’s Cricket Stadium on February 20, 2014 in Port Elizabeth. Morne de Klerk/Getty Images

In Melbourne, playing for South Australia last year

Phil Hughes of the Redbacks hits the ball off the bowling of John Holland during day one of the Sheffield Shield match between the Victoria Bushrangers and the South Australia Redbacks at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 29, 2013. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Celebrating a double century for South Australia last year

Phil Hughes of the Redbacks celebrates after reaching 200 runs during day three of the Sheffield Shield match between the Redbacks and the Warriors at Adelaide Oval on November 15, 2013. Morne de Klerk/Getty Images

Arriving for a net session at Old Trafford in England last year

Phil Hughes and David Warner during an Australian Nets Session at Old Trafford on July 31, 2013 in Manchester, England. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Accepting Domestic Player of the Year at the Allan Border Medal ceremony last year.

Phil Hughes after being named the Domestic Player of the Year during the 2013 Allan Border Medal awards at in Melbourne. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

