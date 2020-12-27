Photos show vaccines arriving at hospitals across Europe, after regulators finally approved the Pfizer shot

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Franck Huet, head of the hospital pharmacy division of Paris Hospitals, seen with boxes of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines in Paris on December 26, 202.

Saturday marked the day that the first vaccines for the coronavirus were rolled out across Europe.

The European Medicines Agency approved a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday, joining the US and UK in doing so.

The EMA has taken much longer to approve the vaccine, and the European Commission and EU governments had pressured the EMA to work faster, Reuters reported.

Countries have been allocated a maximum 10,000 doses each as part of the first shipment.

Doses of the vaccine were manufactured in Belgium and were shipped across the European Union on Friday night.

Out of the first batch, the EU’s 27 member states are by and large limited to 10,000 doses each, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s here, the good news at Christmas,” Jens Spahn, the German Health Minister, said Saturday.

“At this moment, trucks are underway across Europe, across Germany and its regions, to deliver the first vaccine.”

“This vaccine is the decisive key to end this pandemic,” he said.

Here’s what the moment looked like across Europe.

Hungary

SZILARD KOSZTICSAK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Hungarian military personnel carry boxes of the Pfizer vaccine at the South-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest on December 26, 2020..

Italy

Antonio Masiello/Getty Images Italian police escort a van carrying doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to the Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital on December 26, 2020 in Rome.

Germany

Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images Joachim Herrmann, Minister of the Interior of Bavaria, (C) seen with newly arrived Pfizer vaccines on December 26, 2020.

Belgium

Nicolas Maeterlinck – Pool#OM/Getty Images Shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrive at University Hospital, Brussels, Belgium, on December 26, 2020.

France

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Franck Huet, head of the hospital pharmacy division of Paris Hospitals, seen with boxes of the Pfizer vaccines in Paris on December 26, 202.

Spain

José María Cuadrado /Getty Images The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrive on on December 26, 2020 in Guadalajara, Spain.

Austria

HANS PUNZ/APA/AFP via Getty Images A photo showing Austrian government officials holding the first doses of the vaccine in Vienna on December 26, 2020.

