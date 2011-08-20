PHOTOS: A Walking Tour Of Petra, The Ancient Rock City Of Jordan

Photo: Mamta Badkar
Petra was the capital city of the Nabateans, a pagan civilisation that held the popular imagination long before Hollywood took Indiana Jones to the rock city.It was the subject of paintings and poems by 19th century travellers.
The city’s historical and architectural significance is well-documented.
But my visit there also showed me its religious significance–Christian groups often visit the site as they retrace Moses’ footsteps through Egypt and Jordan.
While the play of sunlight on the richly coloured sandstone rocks is impressive in itself, even more unforgettable are the tremendous structures that dwarf and humble visitors to the ancient city.
Through the gorge is the first sign of the Treasury, which was discovered by a Swiss explorer in 1812
Here, worshippers from Horizon Christian Fellowship listen to a sermon. Some believe this was the spot where Moses drew water from a rock
Tourists typically take photos with the camels, and use 'desert taxis' or mule rides to explore the city
A long, uphill trek leads to the monastery, Petra's largest monument, believed to be a Nabatean temple
