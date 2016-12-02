Peter Thiel made a post-Trump public appearance at a chess tournament

PayPal cofounder, billionaire technology investor, Donald Trump supporter, and former chess prodigy Peter Thiel made the ceremonial first move at the tiebreaker round of the FIDE World Chess Championship in New York on Wednesday.

Thiel was later spotted playing a game of chess with a young girl in the tournament’s VIP section.

Defending champion Magnus Carlsen went on to win the tiebreaker and the tournament against Sergey Karjakin two games to none on Wednesday.

Here are additional photos of Thiel making the first move:

NOW WATCH: What those tiny rivets on your jeans are for



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.