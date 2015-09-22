How Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage became the beloved 'Game of Thrones' bad boy

Sunday, Peter Dinklage took home his second Emmy for supporting actor on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” The 46-year-old actor has been nominated in the category each year since the series’ start.

But long before Dinklage played the iconic role of Tyrion Lannister, the Jersey native worked an office job, performed in a punk-funk-rap band, and bootstrapped his acting career.

In honour of his Emmy, we’re taking a look back at Dinklage’s unstoppable rise to fame.

