Petco’s lifestyle brand for dogs just launched a New York City flagship store with on-site monogramming, complimentary whipped cream treats, and a curated wall of dog food. See inside.

Petco just announced the opening of Reddy Soho. Store logo. Petco

Reddy is “Petco’s premium lifestyle owned brand for dogs.” Window display. Petco

The flagship store is located on Prince Street in New York City’s Soho. Store exterior. Petco

The store is a new venture for Petco, as its first store dedicated exclusively to one brand. Flagship interior. Petco

The store will sell Reddy brand merchandise and “pet-centric experiences,” Petco says. Dogs entering store. Petco

The brand includes all kinds of supplies pet owners might need… Store interior. Petco

…including collars, leashes, harnesses, beds, bowls, and more. Store displays. Petco

Petco says the store was designed as an “edgy, urban boutique” inspired by industrial design. Dog apparel for sale. Petco

The store has a lounge area with free WiFi where owners and their pets can hang out. Interior. Petco

Petco has plans to add an “adventure concierge” to help plan activities for customers and their pets. Dog enjoys Reddy. Petco

The concierge will also curate a calendar of events around New York City. A dog inspects the merchandise. Petco

Reddy has a fitting station to find clothes and accessories for pets. Dog visits Reddy. Petco

Pet apparel can also be monogrammed on site, Pet apparel. Petco

The store sells personalized dog tags, too, for a fully customized look. Store displays. Petco

A “nutrition station” takes up one side of the store, with food and treats designed to target specific nutritional needs, plus supplements. Dog treats. Petco

During a visit to the store, pets can try a complimentary whipped cream cup. Dog. Petco

There are also multiple water stations to keep pups comfortable. Dog. Petco

A “Bark Board” highlights community updates, and photos of pet visitors will line the Polaroid wall. Photobooth. Petco

Almost all of Reddy’s products are made with recycled material, including plastic bottles. Dog beds for sale. Petco

The brand is continually releasing new products, including a line of jackets and vests. Dogs inside store. Petco

The PrimaLoft line of pet outerwear comes with water resistant fabric and insulation ahead of winter in New York. Dog with Reddy bag. Petco

Some future products will be available exclusively at the Soho flagship, Petco said. A dog checks out the store. Petco

Reddy’s growth has “accelerated over the last 18+ months as millions of pet parents are exploring outdoor activities and taking their pets with them wherever they go,” Petco CMO Nick Konat said in a statement. Dogs walking by the store. Petco