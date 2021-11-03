Search

Petco’s lifestyle brand for dogs just launched a New York City flagship store with on-site monogramming, complimentary whipped cream treats, and a curated wall of dog food. See inside.

Mary Meisenzahl
Petco Reddy store Soho
Dog enjoys a treat. Petco
  • Petco just opened a store in New York City for its Reddy lifestyle brand.
  • The brand is focused on Millennial pet parents with treats and amenities for dogs.
  • Reddy will continue releasing new products, some only available at the store.
Petco just announced the opening of Reddy Soho.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Store logo. Petco
Reddy is “Petco’s premium lifestyle owned brand for dogs.”
Petco Reddy store Soho
Window display. Petco
The flagship store is located on Prince Street in New York City’s Soho.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Store exterior. Petco
The store is a new venture for Petco, as its first store dedicated exclusively to one brand.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Flagship interior. Petco
The store will sell Reddy brand merchandise and “pet-centric experiences,” Petco says.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Dogs entering store. Petco
The brand includes all kinds of supplies pet owners might need…
Petco Reddy store Soho
Store interior. Petco
…including collars, leashes, harnesses, beds, bowls, and more.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Store displays. Petco
Petco says the store was designed as an “edgy, urban boutique” inspired by industrial design.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Dog apparel for sale. Petco
The store has a lounge area with free WiFi where owners and their pets can hang out.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Interior. Petco
Petco has plans to add an “adventure concierge” to help plan activities for customers and their pets.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Dog enjoys Reddy. Petco
The concierge will also curate a calendar of events around New York City.
Petco Reddy store Soho
A dog inspects the merchandise. Petco
Reddy has a fitting station to find clothes and accessories for pets.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Dog visits Reddy. Petco
Pet apparel can also be monogrammed on site,
Petco Reddy store Soho
Pet apparel. Petco
The store sells personalized dog tags, too, for a fully customized look.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Store displays. Petco
A “nutrition station” takes up one side of the store, with food and treats designed to target specific nutritional needs, plus supplements.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Dog treats. Petco
During a visit to the store, pets can try a complimentary whipped cream cup.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Dog. Petco
There are also multiple water stations to keep pups comfortable.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Dog. Petco
A “Bark Board” highlights community updates, and photos of pet visitors will line the Polaroid wall.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Photobooth. Petco
Almost all of Reddy’s products are made with recycled material, including plastic bottles.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Dog beds for sale. Petco
The brand is continually releasing new products, including a line of jackets and vests.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Dogs inside store. Petco
The PrimaLoft line of pet outerwear comes with water resistant fabric and insulation ahead of winter in New York.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Dog with Reddy bag. Petco
Some future products will be available exclusively at the Soho flagship, Petco said.
Petco Reddy store Soho
A dog checks out the store. Petco
Reddy’s growth has “accelerated over the last 18+ months as millions of pet parents are exploring outdoor activities and taking their pets with them wherever they go,” Petco CMO Nick Konat said in a statement.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Dogs walking by the store. Petco
The store is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Petco Reddy store Soho
Dog walking by store. Petco
Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at [email protected].
