See inside the only cruise line in the world that offers pet-friendly sailings across the Atlantic

- British cruise line Cunard operates the world’s only pet-friendly ship, sailing between New York and England.
- The company’s dedicated pet kennel, complete with a play area and attendants, costs owners $800-$1000 per voyage.
- Cunard is an option for people who want to travel overseas with their pets but are hesitant to put them in airline cargo.
Traveling with pets can be stressful, especially when you have to take an international flight. Some animals are small enough to fit under the seat in the cabin, but many are too large and must be placed in cargo.
Source: Insider
Checking your animal as a cargo-passenger may sometimes be your only option, but if you truly hate the idea of putting your pet in the belly of a plane, there is one other way to get your pet safely across the Atlantic.
Cunard, a British-based cruise line, is the only passenger vessel worldwide that offers pet-friendly sailings onboard its Queen Mary 2 ship.
The ocean liner travels between New York and Southhampton, England, and the journey takes a total of seven nights.
The company’s animal service has been in operation for over 100 years. The pet-friendly policy dates back to 1840, when the Britannia’s maiden voyage carried a cow to provide milk for passengers.
The Britannia was Cunard’s first ocean liner. Successor ships like the Queen Mary, the Queen Elizabeth, and the Aquitania joined the fleet throughout the 1900s.
According to Cunard historian Michael Gallagher, the ships carried many famous pets across the Atlantic, including the Duke and Duchess of Windsor’s dog in the 1950s …
… Canadian surgeon Dr. Byson M. Unkary’s three Afghan hounds that were valued at over $3,300 …
… and even actress Elizabeth Taylor’s french poodle, Teeny, in 1947. Gallagher told Insider the ships have also welcomed pigeons and eagles that were fed and cared for onboard.
Today, the Queen Mary 2 operates the transatlantic pet voyage, which is the successor to the first Queen Mary that debuted in 1934. The original is now a floating hotel anchored in Long Beach, California, though it has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
Source: Queen Mary
The new and improved luxury Queen Mary 2 was first unveiled in 2004 and remastered for $132 million in 2016. The multi-million dollar investment not only upgraded the passenger areas of the ship, which can accommodate up to 2,691 people, but also expanded the pet kennels.
Upgrades include the addition of 12 more kennels — bringing the total to 24 — and development of an owner’s lounge, new pet playground, and expanded outdoor area.
To make the animals feel more at home whether from England or the US, the company added an English lamppost and an American fire hydrant to the space.
Cunard recently resumed its pet service as travel rates begin to normalize. Prior to the pandemic, the kennels were in high demand and had to be booked far in advance, with passengers ponying up $800-$1000 per sailing. Cats and larger dogs require two kennels, costing double.
Source: Pet Travel, Cruise Radio
The cruise employs Oliver Cruz, its dedicated “Kennel Master,” and assistants to care for the dogs and cats on board. Cunard told Insider that Cruz is responsible for feeding, walking, and cuddling the pampered pets.
He is also in charge of cleaning the kennels and disposing of pet waste. According to Cunard, all areas of the kennel are deep-cleaned between each sailing.
Source: The Associated Press
“It is just logic that I can now enjoy the best of both worlds … working with animals whilst working at sea,” Cruz said in an email shared with Insider.
According to Cunard, owners can visit their pets during certain hours of the day, but animals cannot stay in the passenger cabins, and are boarded separately from human travelers onboard.
Source: The Road Unleashed
A professional photographer will even do a photoshoot with passengers and their pets during the cruise, complete with a bellhop hat and jacket for the animals.
Source: The Road Unleashed