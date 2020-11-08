Photos show Americans taking to the streets in celebration of President-elect Joe Biden's victory

Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images Two women hug in McPherson Square in Washington, DC, on November 7, reacting to news that President-elect Biden won the presidential race.

On Friday, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projected that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race.

On Saturday, the AP, along with networks inculding CNN, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, and Fox News, all made the call for Biden’s win.

Immediately following the news, people in cities around America – from Atlanta to New York City and DC – flooded the streets, cheered from their balconies, embraced loved ones, and sang patriotic songs.

Take a look at how the country reacted.

After days of waiting for results, on Saturday, people gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

REUTERS/Hannah McKay People in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2020.

Some gatherers carried American flags. Others carried signs – one read “Trump is over.”

In Biden’s home state, Pennsylvania, people flooded the streets in honour of the president-elect.

Following protests to count every vote, the streets in Philadelphia overflowed with people celebrating Biden’s win.

People held signs at a gathering in Philly on Saturday that reflected a collective spirit of hopefulness.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images People celebrate outside the Philadelphia Convention Centre on November 7.

In New York City, people took to their balconies, rooftops, fire escapes, and windows to rejoice.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly People in Manhattan’s Alphabet City neighbourhood celebrate media announcing President-elect Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election.

Some New Yorkers (literally) danced in the streets on Saturday.

REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs People at Central Park react in Manhattan on November 7, 2020.

In New York City’s Upper West Side neighbourhood, some people gathered on the street to sing “America the Beautiful.”

A spontaneous chorus of “America theBeautiful” on Broadway and 98th. New York City pic.twitter.com/XJo3NHb71O — Somini Sengupta???? (@SominiSengupta) November 7, 2020

Many New Yorkers flocked to Times Square and expressed a sense of relief over Biden’s victory.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri New Yorkers gather in Times Square on November 7, 2020.

People in Delaware rejoiced at the news of their former senator’s presidential win.

Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images A woman in Wilmington, Delaware, celebrates on Saturday following news of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

In the nation’s capital, streets near the White House overflowed with supporters.

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2020.

Tears were shed as Americans celebrated Biden’s win.

Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images A woman wipes her eyes in McPherson Square in Washington, DC, on November 7.

In Chicago, people stepped onto their balconies to bang pots, cheer, and celebrate.

Listen to sounds in Chicago pic.twitter.com/UnJWSOv5PY — Chris Doyle (@Doylech) November 7, 2020

Similar cheers could be heard from the streets of Atlanta.

Supporters of Biden danced in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday. It was a historic year for Georgia, which voted blue in a presidential election for the first time since 1992.

REUTERS/Brandon Bell People celebrate President-elect Joe Biden in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 7.

Draped with American flags, people in Delaware cheered on Biden’s victory.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images A woman celebrates Biden’s win outside the Chase Centre in Wilmington, Delaware.

Supporters of Biden also gathered in Detroit, Michigan, where one person’s sign was a nod to President Trump’s “The Apprentice” tagline.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images People celebrate Biden’s win in Detroit, Michigan, on November 7.

Another sign held by people in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, referenced President Trump being “fired.”

Spencer Platt/Getty Images People gather in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in support of Biden on November 7.

In Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighbourhood, cars, trucks, and vans honked nonstop as drivers waved and shouted from the windows in support of Biden.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images People honked their car corns in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighbourhood on November 7 following news of Biden’s presidential victory.

As other parts of the US wake up to news of Biden’s win, celebrations are likely to continue around the nation.

KENA BETANCUR/Afp/AFP/Getty Images People celebrate at Times Square in New York on November 7, 2020.

