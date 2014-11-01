Man Wanted Over Sydney Stabbing Leads Police On Cross-City Chase Before Dramatic Arrest In Surry Hills

Photo: SydneyChicBlogger/ Twitter

A man has been arrested in Surry Hills following an hour-long police pursuit in that circumnavigated Sydney.

At 7.30am police responded to reports of a domestic incident at a unit block in Kensington where a 33-year-old woman has suffered multiple stab wounds.

The man police wanted to speak with fled the scene in a white BMW, initiating the hour-long police pursuit.

Police chased the man along the Harbour Bridge, the CBD, the M5, the M7 and the M2 before road spikes were successfully deployed on the Gore Hill Freeway.

The pursuit ended outside the Surry Hills Police Station in Goulburn Street, when the car was blocked in by a number of police vehicles.

The man is currently assisting with police with their inquiries.

The woman was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where she is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Here are the tweets residents were posting this morning.​

Anyone know what's happening in @MySurryHills – cops everywhere, chopper overhead and lots of noise! #Sydney #surryhills — Julia Angove (@JuliaAngove) November 1, 2014

#SurryHills #police just made some dude in a white BMW their biaatch outside my house! Guns, smashing windows, the works. — Michela Ziady (@annie_nigma) November 1, 2014

