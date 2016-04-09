PHOTOS: Mouth-watering moments at Australia’s first Nutella festival

Australians are flocking to Adelaide today to get a taste of the country’s first Nutella festival.
The duo behind the world’s first Nutella-Palooza said the idea came about whey they were lounging around one Sunday afternoon before asking themselves: “Who else just sits around with their mates eating gooey chocolate hazelnut goodness?”
It eventually led them to start the Nutella festival which markets itself as “a celebration of all things Nutella and chocolate”.
The inaugural event currently has everything from chocolate stalls to cooking demonstrations and food trucks.
Many people have already posted mouth-watering photos of a Nutella-injected honeycomb cronuts, scroll ice-cream, burnt butterscotch sponge cakes, Nutella burgers as well as ice-cream brownies.
Check out all the Nutella goodness here:
View this post on Instagram
Nutella lovers rejoice! Today until 5pm @nutella_palooza is happening in Bonython Park! Celebrating all things Nutella with a huge selection of nutella based food and drink such as this nutella injected honeycomb donut from @banana_boogie, as well as nutella cooking demos, you need to get yourself here now! #nutella #nutellapalooza #chocolate #hazelnut #festival #amazing #yum #sweet #desserts #food #drink #bonythonpark #adelaide #southaustralia #sa #adelaidesocialnetwork
https://instagram.com/p/BD9v1FwsT0y/?tagged=nutellapalooza
https://instagram.com/p/BD9z08VwlII/?tagged=nutellapalooza
https://instagram.com/p/BD9yitdhECZ/?tagged=nutellapalooza
https://instagram.com/p/BD9x-rJSriV/?tagged=nutellapalooza
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.