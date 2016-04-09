PHOTOS: Mouth-watering moments at Australia’s first Nutella festival

Cookie butter mousse with salted pretzels and Nutella glaze desserts. Photo: Ethan Miller/ Getty Images.

Australians are flocking to Adelaide today to get a taste of the country’s first Nutella festival.

The duo behind the world’s first Nutella-Palooza said the idea came about whey they were lounging around one Sunday afternoon before asking themselves: “Who else just sits around with their mates eating gooey chocolate hazelnut goodness?”

It eventually led them to start the Nutella festival which markets itself as “a celebration of all things Nutella and chocolate”.

The inaugural event currently has everything from chocolate stalls to cooking demonstrations and food trucks.

Many people have already posted mouth-watering photos of a Nutella-injected honeycomb cronuts, scroll ice-cream, burnt butterscotch sponge cakes, Nutella burgers as well as ice-cream brownies.

Check out all the Nutella goodness here:

https://instagram.com/p/BD9v1FwsT0y/?tagged=nutellapalooza

https://instagram.com/p/BD9z08VwlII/?tagged=nutellapalooza

https://instagram.com/p/BD9yitdhECZ/?tagged=nutellapalooza

https://instagram.com/p/BD9x-rJSriV/?tagged=nutellapalooza

