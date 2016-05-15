PHOTOS: People are camping out at Perth Airport to catch a glimpse of the world's biggest plane

Thousands of people are turning up to Perth Airport today to catch a glimpse of the world’s biggest plane landing in Australia today.

The Antonov An-225 Mriya which was built in the 80s in Ukraine took off from Prague earlier this week and is delivering a 117-tonne generator to a mining resources company in Western Australia.

It was scheduled to land at 10am Perth time but was delayed and is expected to arrive at 11.50am.

Many even set up their own tents earlier this morning to bag a good viewing area with thousands more expected to drive in before the plane arrives.

“The weather is uncertain – which runway the aircraft will use is not yet decided, but it’s looking like it’ll be RWY 21. To be confirmed!” Perth Airport wrote on Twitter today.

“For the best vantage point to see the aircraft arrive, head towards the T1/T2 precinct and follow the event signage on Airport Drive to the alcohol free event zone. Free parking is available in long term car parks G and K. Parking is limited, so please consider car-pooling with your friends,” read a statement by the airport.

Here are some photos of the crowds gathering at Perth Airport.

