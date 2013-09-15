Oregon Is Wearing Ridiculously Bright All-Yellow Uniforms

Oregon is playing Tennessee today and they are wearing uniforms that are highlighter-yellow, including the jerseys, the pants, and the helmets.

At this point we shouldn’t be surprised when the Oregon Ducks football team wears something crazy. But maybe they should warn the viewers at home to have their sunglasses ready on days like this.

Here is a close-up of the helmet, including multi-coloured facemask…

Here is a look at the entire uniform, complete with the O-logo on the back of the helmet…

And if that isn’t enough yellow, the crowd is wearing yellow…

