New Photos Of From Inside Oregon's Monstrous $68-Million Football Facility

Oregon unveiled its new football facility yesterday, and the college football world was floored.
It cost $68 million to build and puts every other college program to shame.
Sports Illustrated did a video tour of the facility, and we grabbed screenshots of the most extravagant features and details.
Unreal.
The fussball table is customised — one team in Oregon colours, and the other team in the colours of the other 11 Pac-12 schools
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.