New Photos Of From Inside Oregon's Monstrous $68-Million Football Facility

Tony Manfred
oregon football facility weight room power area

Oregon unveiled its new football facility yesterday, and the college football world was floored.

It cost $68 million to build and puts every other college program to shame.

Sports Illustrated did a video tour of the facility, and we grabbed screenshots of the most extravagant features and details.

Unreal.

The players' lounge is basically a game room

There are six video game consoles with big screen TVs

The fussball table is customised — one team in Oregon colours, and the other team in the colours of the other 11 Pac-12 schools

There's a barber shop

The details in this place are insane, like this duck etched into a wooden table

The elevator buttons are O's

The custom couches are the same colour yellow as the Oregon helmets

Even the wood floors in the weight lighting area have intricate touches

The locker room is like no locker room we've ever seen

Each player has a stylised picture on his locker

The double-doors

The shoulder pad and helmet module tips down for easy access

The helmet is propped up on metal supports

Each player has his iPhone charger

There's a touchscreen to sign in when you arrive at the weight room

The power lifting area

The floor is Brazilian hardwood

The cafeteria has neon lights

EAT YOUR ENEMIES

You can also see the logos of the other Pac-12 schools

There are a number of meeting rooms, each with a different purpose

The main meeting room, which is two stories and looks out onto Autzen Stadium

The film room

The press room

Custom leather chairs with O's obviously

The lobby, where dozens of television screens combine to form a single image along two walls

Coach Mark Helfrich's office, with drop-down TVs

The coaches' lounge has a spa

A duck art installation, where each animal represents an Oregon player who has been drafted

The view from afar

People are calling it the Duck Star, out to destroy the rest of college football

