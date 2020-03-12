Heartbreaking photos show orangutans struggling to survive due to deforestation and poaching

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty A Sumatran orangutan inside a cage at Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme’s rehabilitation centre in late 2016 in Kuta Mbelin, North Sumatra, Indonesia.

Orangutans are struggling as massive amounts of rainforest in Southeast Asia are burned off, or chopped down, to make way for palm oil.

Along with habitat loss, the intelligent and slow-moving great apes have to deal with poachers and locals who eat them or keep them as pets.

There are as many as 100,000 wild orangutans left in Borneo, and less than 14,000 in Sumatra.

They only have children once every eight or nine years, and scientists fear extinction looms for those in Sumatra.

Orangutans in Sumatra could be the first great ape to go extinct.

The red-furred, long-armed ape that shares 97% of the same DNA as humans are only found in the wild in Southeast Asia. As they’re poached, and the rainforest is decimated to make space for palm oil, their future is uncertain.

There are still thousands of wild orangutans in Borneo and Sumatra, as many as 100,000 in the former and less than 14,000 in the latter. But they only bear offspring once every eight or nine years. It’s one of the slowest birthing periods of any animal, and, according to The New York Times, “scientists fear that the population is in a death spiral.”

Orangutans are smart. In 2010, Executive Director of the Orangutan Land Trust Michelle Desilets told Monga Bay News, “if you give a chimpanzee a screwdriver, he’ll break it; if you give a gorilla a screwdriver, he’ll toss it over his shoulder; but if you give an orangutan a screwdriver, he’ll open up his cage and walk away.”

But smarts alone aren’t enough. They rely on rainforests for survival and spend about 95% of their lives in trees. As the rainforest is decimated, so is their future.

Here’s what life is like for wild orangutans, in photos.

For thousands of years, orangutans lived relatively untouched in dense, green rainforest in Southeast Asia. Their name is an old Malay saying that means “people of the forest.”

Co Rentmeester /The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty Young orangutan swinging from a vine in the jungles of North Borneo in 1969.

They spend almost all of their slow, solitary lives in trees. They rely heavily on their surroundings.

Oscar Siagian/Getty A Sumateran orangutan hangs in the tree tops in the forest near Bukit Tiga Puluh National Park June 1, 2009 in Jambi, Indonesia.

They eat leaves off trees, as well as termites, and fruit.

Jefta Images / Barcroft Media / Getty Orangutan seen eating a tomato at the quarantine centre of Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme on July 06, 2015 in Sibolangit district, Indonesia.

Wild orangutans can only be found in Borneo and Sumatra, Indonesia. The two main types have been separated for so long they’re seen as different species.

Chaideer Mayhuddin / AFP / Getty Two orangutans staying inside a cage before being released in Jantho, in 2016.

Sumatran orangutans have lighter fur and are less bulky. They spend more time in trees.

A third type, with frizzier hair and a smaller head, was discovered in Indonesia in 2017. At the time of discovery, there were only about 800 of them still alive.

Orangutans’ DNA is 97% the same as human DNA. This isn’t a human child’s X-ray. It’s a young orangutan.

Binsar Bakkara / AP The X-ray image of a three-month-old baby orangutan named ‘Brenda’ in 2019.

Orangutans are typically gentle creatures, especially when they’re young. In comparison to chimpanzees, they’re introverted.

Dimas Ardian/Getty Dema (male) the 26-day-old endangered Sumatran Tiger cub cuddles up to 5-month-old female Orangutan, Irma at the ‘Taman Safari Indonesia’ Animal Hospital, on February 26, 2007 in Cisarua, Bogor Regency, West Java, Indonesia.

They are often noticed for their eyes. Photographer Alain Schroeder, who documented orangutans for six months, told CNN, “When you look at them in the eyes, it’s like your brother.”

Keith Von Stein / Centre for Great Apes / Getty Sandra the Orangutan at her new zoo home in Wauchula, Florida in November 2019.

They have been, and still are, kept in zoos around the world.

Maxim Zmeyev / Reuters Visitors look at a Sumatran orangutan at the Moscow Zoo, Russia, August 22, 2015.

Some have displayed very human habits. This orangutan named Tori smoked while living in an Indonesian zoo after she learned the habit from picking up cigarettes people threw into her cage.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Tori the orangutan smokes inside her cage at Taru Jurug zoo on July 7, 2012 in Solo City, Indonesia.

Their human-like tendencies have been used for entertainment, like this orangutan cycling with a cigar in 1926. They have also been the inspiration for actors playing apes in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”

Ullstein Bild / Getty An Orangutan riding a bike, chewing a cigar, in 1926.

Another orangutan named Manis was an actor who stole the show from Clint Eastwood in the film “Every Which Way But Loose.”

Warner Brothers/Getty Clint Eastwood touches Manis the orangutan while he swings from tree branch in a scene from the film ‘Every Which Way But Loose’, 1978.

Studies of orangutans began most famously with Lithuanian primatologist Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas. When she arrived in Borneo in 1971, she wrote it “was almost a Garden of Eden, the most remote place on earth.”

Jami Tarris / Barcroft Media / Getty A portrait of world renown ‘Trimate’ and primatologist Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas and Siswi, a habituated dominant female orangutan taken in November-December 2015, Sumatra, Indonesia.

Source: The New York Times

Even then they were hunted by poachers and had to deal with deforestation, but Galdikas later wrote that “it was all relatively small-time.”

Micheline Pelletier /Gamma Rapho / Getty Rainforest in Borneo in 1978.

Scientists have discovered orangutans were intelligent. Over their 50-year life spans, they use tools, like sticks to find ants, or leaves to make hats and umbrellas.

Peter Charlesworth/LightRocket /Getty An Orangutan in Borneo in 1990.

They can also learn basic forms of sign language.

J Pat Carter/AP In this April 4, 2012 photo, after Jenna Hogg gave an orangutan a series of hand signals, he returned the gesture at Jungle Island in Miami.

There are noticeable differences between the sexes. For instance, male orangutans get hairier, and some develop throat pouches reminiscent of a double chin.

Guillaume Souvant / AFP / Getty An orangutan male inside his enclosure at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France in 2017.

Adult males grow up to five feet tall and can weigh up to 300 pounds. They can be violent and unpredictable. Females get up to four feet tall, but nowhere near as heavy.

Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket / Getty A female Orangutan on an Orangutan Island (designed to help the orangutans in their rehabilitation) at Samboja near Balikpapan, on Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Even as more was discovered about orangutans, their livelihoods were increasingly threatened. In the 1960s, logging became more common in Southeast Asia.

Kiki Cahyadi/Anadolu Agency / Getty An Orangutan baby is seen inside a cage in 2020.

Because they rely so heavily on the forest, its destruction means their destruction.

Chaideer Mahyuddin / AFP / Getty A wild Sumatran orangutan feeding on fruits in the Leuser ecosystem near Suaq Balimbing, Aceh in 2019.

In 1997, an El Nino drought caused a forest fire over 25 million acres in Indonesia that killed thousands of orangutans.

Thierry Falise/LightRocket / Getty Malaysian firefighters helping Indonesian authorities fight a forest fire in 1997.

By the end of the 20th century, scientists estimated there were about 300,000 wild orangutans left. Even then, Galdikas warned they were poised on the “edge of extinction.”

Sijori Images / Barcroft Media / Getty Two babies of Sumatra Orangutan on cage after being confiscated from illegal traders who trade them through social media at Leuser Mount National Park office in Medan city, North Sumatra province, Indonesia on January 10, 2020.

Conservationists have been doing their best to help. Here, a ranger feeds a young orangutan named Elaine at a forest reserve in Jantho, Indonesia.

Chaideer Mahyuddin / AFP / Getty

Rehabilitation centres, like this one that was opened in 1964, rescue orphaned or abandoned orangutans and teaches them to fend for themselves.

Giles Clarke/Getty Views of the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre on September 6, 2015.

Veterinarians can tend to their injuries, like for this three-month-old named Brenda, who had a broken arm in 2019.

Binsar Bakkara / AP A veterinarian and a volunteer of Sumatra Orangutan Conservation Programme tend to a three-month old baby orangutan named ‘Brenda’ that was evacuated from a village with a broken arm, prior to a surgery at SOCP facility in Sibolangit, North Sumatra, Indonesia in 2019.

Orangutans that get marooned in plantations are caught and later released back into forests.

Jefta Images / Barcroft Media / Getty Staff of Orangutan Information Centre catch Sumatran orangutan, that stuck in plantation and moved it to natural forests in Leuser Ecosystem, on June 15, 2017 in Aceh, Indonesia.

But orangutans can’t rely on a few willing shoulders alone. They face too many threats.

Oviyandi / Barcroft Media / Getty The staff of the Orangutan Information Centre (OIC) captured the Sumatran orangutan, trapped in a plantation in Aceh Tamiang and transferred it to natural forests in the Leuser Ecosystem on July 13, 2017 in Aceh, Indonesia.

Poaching remains a big one. In 2013, a report found orangutans were the most-poached great ape. More than 1,000 were poached between 2005 and 2011, almost double the number of chimpanzees, which were the second-most poached.

Jefta Images / Barcroft Media / Getty Orangutans cubs are seen after they were saved from illegal wildlife trafficking by Riau Police authority in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia on December 15, 2019.

Often, mother orangutans will be killed and the baby stolen. A baby orangutan can be sold for about $US70, and will later be sold again for about $US7,000 in animal black markets.

Jami Tarris / Barcroft Media / Getty A touching moment as an infant orangutan lays his small hand in the big hand of its mother taken in November-December 2015, Sumatra, Indonesia.

Poaching has been going on for years. Here, two of six orangutans that were poached from Borneo were flown home in first class in 1990.

Peter Charlesworth/LightRocket / Getty The return of the Bangkok Six. Biruté Galdikas and Dianne Taylor-Snow and two baby orangutans catch up on some sleep in the first-class cabin of a Garuda Airlines flight from Bangkok to Jakarta.

It’s become easier as the major threats facing orangutans go hand in hand. With fewer trees, they’re easier to capture. Here, 48 orangutans were flown back to Indonesia after being smuggled out in 2006.

Bay Ismoyo / AFP / Getty Indonesian officials count Orangutan cages at the airport in Palangkaraya-Kalimantan 22 November 2006. Indonesian wildlife experts flew 48 smuggled orangutans back.

They’re also kept as pets by locals. Some see owning a great ape as a status symbol, while other locals eat them.

Craig Jones / Barcroft Media / Getty Aruna was found kept in a tiny cage on February 19, 2015, in Aceh, Sumatra. A caged orangutan held captive as a status symbol, was rescued from its owner after a first attempt failed.

The biggest threat is habitat loss from deforestation. Borneo and Indonesia, or what used to be called “Emerald of the Equator,” have some of the most untouched rainforests in the world, but massive amounts have been cleared for palm oil.

Ulet Ifansasti / Getty A forest activist inspects land clearing and drainage of peat natural forest in Riau province, Sumatra in 2014.

Palm oil is found in foods, like pizza and chocolate, and as well as bathroom products like shampoo and soap. Trees are logged or burned down, and swampland is drained so palm trees can be planted. The industry provides an income for locals.

Jefta Images / Barcroft Media / Getty An Indonesian worker uses a tall stick to reach and harvest palm fruits at a palm oil plantation in Kuwala village on January 18, 2017 in North Sumatra, Indonesia.

The palm oil industry’s damage to the rainforest has become more widely known. But it’s a cheap oil that can be produced all year round and in so many products that it’s not easy or simple to stop using.

Bay Ismoyo / AFP / Getty Activists of the Centre for Orangutan Protection dressed as injured orangutans take part in a demonstration against the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) in Jakarta on November 18, 2008.

In September 2019, a study found 39% of Borneo’s forest loss between 2000 and 2018 was because of palm oil —2.4 million hectares out of the total loss of 6.3 million hectares.

Bay Ismoyo / AFP / Getty An aerial survey mission by Greenpeace at East Kotawaringin district in Central Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo island, shows the clearing of trees on a peatland forest in 2014.

Some orangutans die in forest-clearing fires, while others remain foraging in small pockets of trees. What’s left for those that survive is often not enough to sustain them.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Borneo orangutans are seen in Salat island as haze from the forest fires blanket the area at Marang on September 15, 2019 in the outskirts of Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia.

In the last few years, orangutan’s clashes with locals — the animals raid crops for food, — has been documented by the media. In particular, attacks on an orangutan called Hope, who was shot 74 times, blinded, and had her baby stolen from her, became a focal point.

Xinhua/Alberth Damanik / Getty A baby orangutan peeks from inside of a cage after landing at Kualanamu Airport in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Dec. 17, 2019.

In the West, orangutans with their red hair and long arms are a symbol of wildlife that’s being destroyed. But for people living in these countries, trying to survive, they’re nothing more than large pests.

Ahmad Widi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Photographers take pictures of a baby Orangutan (Pongo Abelii) at the hands of Indonesian police officer during a press conference at Indonesia Police office on November 09, 2015 in Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia.

In 2018, a study was released that showed in Borneo, between 1999 to 2015, about 100,000 orangutans were killed.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty A Sumatran orangutan (Pongo abelii) at Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme’s rehabilitation centre on November 10, 2016 in Kuta Mbelin, North Sumatra, Indonesia.

Estimates of how many are still alive vary. It’s somewhere between 70,000 to 100,000 orangutans in Borneo, and less than 14,000 in Sumatra.

Riau Images / Barcroft Media / Getty Two orangutans in a tree in Indonesia, in 2017.

Another complicating factor comes as orangutans have children only one every eight or nine years, which is one of the longest gaps between births of any animal.

IAR / Barcroft Media / Getty A mother and baby orangutan rescued from starvation in 2016.

According to The New York Times, for those in Sumatra, “scientists fear that the population is in a death spiral.”

Johanes Christo/NurPhoto / Getty Rescued two-years old male Borneo orangutan, which attempted to smuggle out of Indonesia, tries to climb from his cage in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on March 23 2019.

There is hope. In July 2019, a World Wide Fund for Nature report said numbers were stable in areas where the forest remained in Borneo, where palm oil was being harvested that numbers had fallen.

Chaideer Mayhuddin / AFP / Getty A young Sumatran orangutan named Elaine swinging on a line at the forest reserve in Jantho in June 2019.

For now, they’re gripping on. As long as some forest remains, orangutans can survive. But nothing’s guaranteed.

Thibault Camus / AP Java, a 7-months-old orangutan, sleeps on the back of his mother, Theodora, at the Jardin des Plantes zoo, in Paris, Sunday, June 16, 2019.

