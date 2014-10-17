PHOTOS: One Year On From The Blue Mountains Fires, Here's A Look At The Recovery So Far

This week marks the first anniversary of the devastating Blue Mountains bushfires, which claimed more than 200 homes and properties, making it the worst natural disaster in area’s history.

Three major fires, starting in Lithgow, Springwood and Mount Victoria, burned from October 17 to 20, leading to a state of emergency.

A year on The Sydney Morning Herald reports one-third of the victims have rebuilt, one-third are building or planning to, and the other third may never attempt it.

Today, the Blue Mountains commemorates the milestone with Mayor Mark Greenhill saying the anniversary would recognise “the resilience of the people who experienced that awful event”.

“It’s not just about rebuilding brick and mortar, it’s about rebuilding lives,” he said.

To celebrate this recovery As The Smoke Clears has created a beautiful book of photos to show the impact of the fires on residents, their homes and the surrounding bushland.

The book aims to raise money for Blue Mountains Mayoral Bushfire Relief Fund.

Here are some of the stunning photos the charity has taken.

Local builders pitch in where they can to help Workers are rebuilding the historical Zig Zag Railway The bushland is starting to regenerate The surrounds of St Columba's high school which was damaged in the fires The SES has been there for residents every step of the way Some are building a fresh start for the families While some neighbours will not return to the area Green starts to grow over the black Building from the ground up

