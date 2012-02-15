On The Dresden Bombing Anniversary, 13,000 People Formed A Human Chain To Block A Neo-Nazi March

Adam Taylor
Dresden Nazis

Photo: AP

67 years ago today the allies devastated the German city of Dresden with a bombing campaign that took 25,000 lives — just a few months before the end of World War II.Last night the city, the Local reports, thousands took to the streets to commemorate the bombing.

But there was also another reason so many came out. To block an annual neo-Nazi march that takes place on that day.

Between the 13th and 15th of February, four allied bombings created a huge fire in the city.

Up to 25,000 people died, mostly civilians.

Each year the city holds an event at local cemeteries to commemorate the dead.

Last year 6,000 Nazis hit the city, and violence erupted between police and counter protestors.

Police had called in three times the number of officers this year.

However, in the end only 1,600 Nazis marched.

More than 10,000 people had formed a human chain.

Representatives of the UK and US governments were also in attendance.

