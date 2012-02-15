On The Dresden Bombing Anniversary, 13,000 People Formed A Human Chain To Block A Neo-Nazi March

Photo: AP

67 years ago today the allies devastated the German city of Dresden with a bombing campaign that took 25,000 lives — just a few months before the end of World War II.Last night the city, the Local reports, thousands took to the streets to commemorate the bombing.



But there was also another reason so many came out. To block an annual neo-Nazi march that takes place on that day.

