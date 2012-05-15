The Final Day Of The English Premier League Season Was The Craziest Thing We've Seen All Year

Photo: AP Images

Yesterday was Survival Sunday in the English Premier League. And while six of the 10 games had something on the line, the biggest prizes were being battled in three stadiums.Manchester City and Manchester United were tied for the league championship, with City only needing to do as well as ManU in order to secure their first league cup since 1976.



Meanwhile, they were facing Queens Park Rangers, who were facing the prospects of being demoted out of the Premier League if they lost and Bolton defeated Stoke City.

And while all three matches occurred simultaneously, at different points, all four clubs thought they had the outcomes they desired.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at the roller coaster of emotions that led to City’s championship and Bolton’s relegation.

