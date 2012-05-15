The Final Day Of The English Premier League Season Was The Craziest Thing We've Seen All Year

Photo: AP Images
Yesterday was Survival Sunday in the English Premier League. And while six of the 10 games had something on the line, the biggest prizes were being battled in three stadiums.Manchester City and Manchester United were tied for the league championship, with City only needing to do as well as ManU in order to secure their first league cup since 1976.
Meanwhile, they were facing Queens Park Rangers, who were facing the prospects of being demoted out of the Premier League if they lost and Bolton defeated Stoke City.
And while all three matches occurred simultaneously, at different points, all four clubs thought they had the outcomes they desired.
On the next few pages, we will take a look at the roller coaster of emotions that led to City’s championship and Bolton’s relegation.
News of Man City's goal hit the ManU supporters hard. Or maybe this guy was just having second-thoughts about his headwear.
And as the three matches went to halftime, Man City looked like champs, and QPR appeared to be on the way out of the league
But then QPR's Joey Barton lost his mind, delivering this elbow in retaliation for an earlier slight
This foul by the Bolton keeper led to a penalty kick goal, that tied the game and seemingly sealed Bolton's relegation fate
Down a man, QPR was playing a prevent defence as City outshot QPR 44 to 3 in the match. But City couldn't find the back of the net.
Bolton just missed with this header which would have miraculously kept them in the premier league next season
Samir Nasri almost cost Man City when he mistakenly let this ball go out of bounds thinking it was off of QPR
But just moments later, Sergio Aguero broke free and scored the title-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining
