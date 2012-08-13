Here's Everything You Missed From The Crazy Olympic Closing Ceremonies

Photo: NBC Sports

Two weeks ago, London set the tone for a wild and crazy, yet breathtaking Olympics with their over-the-top opening ceremonies.So it was no surprise that last night the organisers would close out the Olympics with another spectacle that was part gorgeous mixed with a lot of bizarre.



We gathered some of our favourite images from the spectacle, which included breathtaking scenery, marching athletes in odd attire, and an extensive walk through British music history.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.