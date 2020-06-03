THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Old School' 17 years later

DreamWorks SKG; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Ellen Pompeo went from ‘Old School’ to ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

It’s been 17 years since the cult-classic comedy “Old School” (2003) hit theatres.

Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell, and Vince Vaughn have continued their legacies as popular film and TV actors.

Ellen Pompeo is now one of the most popular TV actresses because of her time on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Juliette Lewis is still acting, and she also plays music in her own rock band.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The hit comedy “Old School,” starring Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, and Ellen Pompeo, premiered in 2003. The film followed a group of friends who try to relive their youth by starting a fraternity on a college campus.

“Old School” wasn’t initially a success, but it has become an early 2000s cult classic since it was released 17 years ago.

Here’s what the cast of “Old School” is up to now.

Luke Wilson played Mitch Martin.

DreamWorks SKG Luke Wilson in ‘Old School.’

Luke Wilson’s character, Mitch, moves into a house on a college campus after his girlfriend cheats on him. It soon becomes the go-to party spot and Mitch’s friends come up with the idea to turn it into a frat house to keep him from being kicked off of university property.

Wilson was an established Hollywood actor by the time he joined the cast of “Old School.”

The actor was best known for “Scream 2” (1997), “Charlie’s Angels” (2000), “Legally Blonde” (2001), and “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001).

Wilson has continued his successful acting career.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM Luke Wilson has starred in films and on TV.

After the release of “Old School,” Wilson continued to act in films and on television.

He expanded his comedy career by appearing in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (2004), “Idiocracy” (2006), and “Blades of Glory” (2007). Wilson also reprised his role as Emmett in “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde” (2003).

Some of Wilson’s more serious film credits include, “3:10 to Yuma” (2007), “Meeting Evil” (2012), “The Goldfinch” (2019), and “All the Bright Places” (2020).

The actor has also worked on a variety of TV series including Fox’s “That 70’s Show,” HBO’s “Enlightened,” and Showtime’s “Roadies.”

Wilson currently plays Pat Dugan on The CW’s new comic series “Stargirl,” and he is set to star in the upcoming film “The Swing of Things” among other projects.

Will Ferrell starred as Frank Ricard.

DreamWorks SKG Will Ferrell in ‘Old School.’

Will Ferrell was a fan favourite in “Old School” as Frank Ricard, a recently married friend of Mitch. Ferrell’s comedic moments in the film helped catapult his already successful career into legendary status.

Ferrell’s previous credits included “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” (1997), “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” (1999), and “Zoolander” (2001).

More notably, however, the comedic actor was a leading cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 1995 to 2002.

Ferrell has become a comedy legend by acting in and producing hit films.

Dominik Bindl/WireImage Will Ferrell is a legendary comedic actor.

The same year “Old School” was released, “Elf”(2003), another iconic Ferrell film, hit theatres.

The actor also went on to star in a long line of hit films including the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (2006), “Blades of Glory” (2007), “Step Brothers” (2008), “The Other Guys” (2010), the “Daddy’s Home” films, “Zoolander 2” (2016), and “Holmes and Watson” (2018).

Ferrell also continued his career on TV with series like NBC’s “The Office,” NBC’s “30 Rock,” HBO’s “Eastbound and Down,” and IFC’s “The Spoils Before Dying.”

In addition to his huge success as an actor, Ferrell has produced a number of films and television shows.

His producing credits include many of his hit comedy films, plus series like “Eastbound and Down,” Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” and Comedy Central’s “Drunk History.”

Ferrell has a number of upcoming projects, including the Netflix film “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.”

Vince Vaughn starred as Beanie Campbell.

DreamWorks SKG Vince Vaughn in ‘Old School.’

When his friend Mitch faces eviction because his house is on campus grounds, Vince Vaughn’s character Beanie comes up with the idea to turn it into a frat house in order to stay compliant with university rules.

Like Wilson and Ferrell, Vaughn was a well-established actor before starring in “Old School.”

He was best known for “Swingers” (1996), “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997), “Psycho” (1998), and “Zoolander” (2001).

Vaughn has continued his successful career as an actor in both dramatic and comedic films.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP Vince Vaughn is still acting in films and on TV.

Following his role in “Old School,” Vaughn’s star status skyrocketed with the help of notable comedy films such as “Starsky and Hutch” (2004), “Dodgeball” (2004), the “Anchorman” films, “Wedding Crashers” (2005), “The Break-Up” (2006), “Fred Claus” (2007), “Couples Retreat” (2009), and “The Internship” (2013).

Like Ferrell, Vaughn has also produced a number of films, including some of the ones he starred in.

In addition to comedy, Vaughn went on to work on more serious films and TV shows. He appeared in Sean Penn’s critically acclaimed adventure drama “Into the Wild” (2007) as well as Mel Gibson’s war drama “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016).

In 2015, he starred as one of the lead detectives on HBO’s “True Detective” alongside Rachel McAdams and Colin Farrell.

Most recently, Vaughn was on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and starred in the crime drama “Arkansas” (2020).

The actor is set to star in the upcoming films “The Binge” and “The Last Drop.”

Ellen Pompeo starred as Mitch’s love interest, Nicole.

DreamWorks SKG Ellen Pompeo in ‘Old School.’

In the film, Ellen Pompeo played Mitch’s high-school crush, Nicole, who comes back into his life at Frank’s wedding.

Pompeo had a few notable credits under her belt when she took on the role in the comedy, including “In the Weeds” (2000), “Catch Me If You Can” (2002), and “Daredevil” (2003).

Pompeo is currently one of the most popular actresses on television.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLSEN Ellen Pompeo stars on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Pompeo added a few movie roles to her filmography after “Old School,” but she is most well known for playing Meredith Grey on the long-running ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.”

She has been the lead actress on the series for 15 years, and in 2017, she became a producer. In 2018, Pompeo also starred appearing on and coproducing the “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off series “Station 19.”

Jeremy Piven played the dean, Gordon Pritchard.

DreamWorks SKG Jeremy Piven in ‘Old School.’

In “Old School,” Jeremy Piven played Gordon Pritchard, an old classmate of Mitch who was bullied by the group. In an effort to get back at them, he uses his status as the dean of the university to try and get Mitch evicted from the school grounds.

Piven had been acting for well over a decade before joining the cast of “Old School.”

Some of his notable credits include “Say Anything …” (1989), “Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde” (1995), “Heat” (1995), “Rush Hour 2” (2001), “Serendipity” (2001), and “Black Hawk Down” (2001).

Piven continues to act in films and on TV.

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch /IPX/AP Jeremy Piven is well known for his role on ‘Entourage.’

Following his role in “Old School,” Piven became well known for playing Ari Gold on HBO’s hit series “Entourage.”

He starred as Ari for eight years on TV and also appeared in the 2015 film adaptation of the series.

Piven continued to find success on television as the lead on the PBS drama series “Mr. Selfridge” and CBS’s “Wisdom of the Crowd.”

Outside of TV, the actor went on to appear in movies like “Chasing Liberty” (2004), “Smokin’ Aces” (2006), “The Kingdom” (2007), and “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” (2014). He has also done voice acting for animated films such as “Cars” (2006).

Piven currently has several upcoming projects in the works including “Crabs in a Bucket” and “Allstar Weekend,” a comedy written and directed by Jamie Foxx.

Juliette Lewis starred as Mitch’s ex-girlfriend, Heidi.

DreamWorks SKG Juliette Lewis in ‘Old School.’

In “Old School,” Mitch finds Juliette Lewis’ character, Heidi, cheating on him while she thinks he’s out of town on a business trip. After their breakup, he moves into the house on the university campus.

Lewis was already acting on TV and in films before “Old School,” including “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989), ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” (1993), “Mixed Nuts” (1994), and “Picture Claire” (2001).

Lewis is still starring in movies and on TV shows.

MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters Juliette Lewis has had a successful career as an actress.

Lewis continued to work in Hollywood following the release of the comedy.

She starred in “Starsky and Hutch” (2004) alongside Vaughn, the sports comedy “Whip It” (2009), the bio-drama “Conviction” (2010), and the drama “August: Osage County” (2013).

In addition to films, she worked on a variety of TV series including NBC’s legal thriller “The Firm,” Fox’s mystery “Wayward Pines,” and ABC’s crime drama “Secrets and Lies.”

She also appeared on the successful Hulu series “The Act” in 2019.

Outside of acting, Lewis formed her own band called Juliette and the Licks, which released two albums between 2005 and 2006.

Lewis is currently on HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True,” and she is slated to appear in the upcoming comedy-drama “Breaking News in Yuba County” starring Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, and Regina Hall.

Elisha Cuthbert played Darcie.

DreamWorks SKG Elisha Cuthbert in ‘Old School.’

In the film, Mitch wakes up one morning after a major party with Elisha Cuthbert’s character, Darcie, in his bed. She is evasive about giving him her number because it turns out she is actually a high-school student and the daughter of Mitch’s boss.

Before “Old School,” Cuthbert had worked on a handful of films and TV shows.

Most notably, she played Megan on Nickelodeon’s “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” from 1996 to 2000 and Kim Bauer on Fox’s “24” starting in 2001.

Cuthbert continues to act on TV shows and in films.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Elisha Cuthbert found success in films and on TV.

The same year “Old School” was released, Cuthbert was also in “Love Actually” (2003).

She went on to appear in successful films like “The Girl Next Door” (2004) and “House of Wax” (2005).

The actress continued to star as Kim Bauer on “24” until 2010 and appeared on other television series including ABC’s “The Forgotten,” ABC’s “Happy Endings,” and, most recently, Netflix’s “The Ranch.”

Cuthbert is currently set to star in the upcoming comedy “Eat Wheaties!”

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.